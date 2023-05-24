Eastern Iowa leaders of organizations responsible for special education and other services at area schools say that reduced direct support in the state budget passed for next fiscal year will mean significant deficits, for which they cannot easily correct.

In the final days of the Iowa Legislature’s recently ended 2023 legislative session, lawmakers cut $30 million in funds for the state’s nine Area Education Agencies, which serve both public and private school districts in several counties each. Lawmakers in the Republican majority said that the cut was part of negotiations between the House and Senate, and that eight of the nine AEAs actually received a net increase in funding due to their portion of the state’s per-pupil aid to public schools, which increased by 3%. But the cuts came after the AEAs adopted their annual budgets and signed contracts with schools and employees, and were unexpected, according to area leaders.

