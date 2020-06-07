The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Holly L. Trebian, 32, address unknown, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Matthew D. Johnston, 33, of 2518 Broadway St., No. 2, at his residence on May 30.
- Dakota J. Cook, 24, of 690
1/2
- Clarke Drive, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Friday at 299 Main St. on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, assault on persons in certain occupations with injury, first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and two counts of interference with official acts. Court documents state that he kicked Dubuque police officer Kimberly Hoover while being arrested.
- Kelly A.A. Rynkol, 33, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 61/151 near the Southwest Arterial on charges of possession of marijuana and of ecstasy.
- Levi J. Mills, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging third-
- degree burglary.