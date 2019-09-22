ELIZABETH, Ill. – Authorities say a drunken driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Elizabeth.
Jackie S. Flickinger, 64, of Galena, was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Flickinger was traveling north on South Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road at 4:02 p.m. when her vehicle veered partially off the roadway and sideswiped a guardrail. The vehicle then veered back across the roadway and entered the west ditch.
Flickinger faces charges of driving under the influence, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and driving in the wrong lane, according to the release.