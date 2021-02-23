The Dubuque City Council will begin holding a series of virtual public meetings about the budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
The process begins with a virtual meeting Monday, March 1, during which members of the council will establish the maximum amount of taxes the city will collect, according to a press release.
The remaining schedule of meetings, with departmental budgets to be discussed, include:
- Wednesday, March 3: Information services, legal services, city clerk, human resources, public information office, city manager’s office, city council, media services
- March 4: Health services, human rights, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque Regional Airport, finance
- March 8: Housing and community development, planning, economic development, transportation services
- March 9: Purchase of services, Five Flags Civic Center, Grand River Center, parks, recreation, Multicultural Family Center
- March 11: Emergency management, emergency communications, police, fire
- March 22: Water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works, engineering
- March 24: Public hearing to adopt the Fiscal Year 2022 budget
All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), streamed live, and archived on the city’s website at cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofcubuque.
Members of the public may join the meetings using computers, smartphones or tablets using the link global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181 or by calling toll-free 1-877-568-4106. The access code is 337-661-181. The link, phone number, and access code will be the same for each meeting.
All comments must be accompanied by a name and address. Comments may also be made at facebook.com/cityofdubuque. Individuals must include their name and address in order to be recognized.