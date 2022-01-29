ASBURY, Iowa — In lieu of sidewalks, the Asbury City Council agreed this week to limit parking on Springreen Drive.
The council unanimously approved a resolution creating a no-parking zone on the east side of Springreen between Asbury Road and Hales Mills Road. The resolution will go into effect June 1.
Over the past three years, council members have been unable to vote to construct sidewalks on the street due to opposition from a majority of Springreen residents, who have had support from Council Member Russ Domeyer.
Maintenance work on the street has similarly been delayed, and council members recently voted to go ahead with reconstructing a portion of the road without sidewalks.
To address remaining concerns about the safety of pedestrians who walk along the street, the council settled on a solution to limit parking.
“It would at least give them a little path to walk on the side of the street instead of the middle of the street,” Domeyer said during the meeting.
Council Member Bob Reisch said he hopes the new rules also will help with visibility.
“My intent was so there’d be some sight value for anybody who’s trying to walk,” Reisch said. “If there’s a car coming, they’ll be able to see somebody in the street or crossing the street.”
Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry said after the meeting that sidewalks were still the safest option.
“My opinion, from the get-go, is that I believe that sidewalks on each side is the safest way,” he said. “From a police officer perspective, my job is to provide the safest possible way and sidewalks provide that, along with streetlights, radar signs, traffic cameras and police presence. That is a recipe for success.”
But Henneberry acknowledged that sidewalks already have been voted down three times.
He agreed that the east side was the logical side on which to limit parking because there is already no parking allowed on that side on a section of the road, as well as some existing sidewalks on a part of the street’s west side.
“I am not 100% endorsing it as far as the safest and smartest thing to do for pedestrians, but is a solution to get the street work done,” he said.
The council also discussed how snow emergencies will impact parking on the street. To avoid confusion this winter, the council opted to delay the implementation of the resolution until June 1, at which point “No Parking” signs will be added to the east side of the street.
During snow emergencies, residents are allowed to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses on odd-number calendar days and park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered calendar days so the streets can be cleared of snow.
Because parking on Springreen will be limited to one side of the street, this means that on odd days, no parking will be allowed on the street.