DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $5.31 million in tax-increment rebates on three separate projects, including for a boutique hotel at the Field of Dreams site.
The council members in attendance unanimously approved development agreements for the 104-room boutique hotel, the expansion and relocation of manufacturer Ancient Brands Milling and the new building that houses Woodland Eye Clinic. Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva was not present.
“We’ve got a great council made up of forward-thinking people,” said Mayor Jeff Jacque after the meeting. “(The hotel) will provide ample employment opportunities, along with Ancient Brands. And Woodland Eye Clinic provides a great service to our community. We’re happy to have them all here.”
The agreement between the city and This is Heaven LLC — the Frank Thomas-led entity that purchased a controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — calls for $3.2 million in tax-increment rebates for the boutique hotel over a 12-year period starting in 2025.
The hotel is part of $80 million in private investment that was previously announced at the Field of Dreams, along with a recreational sports complex.
“This is a $20 million development,” said City Administrator Mick Michel. “This is in line with the previous development agreement on the north side of the property.”
In July, Dyersville City Council approved $9.5 million in tax-increment payments toward the sports complex on the north side of the Field of Dreams property.
Council documents state that the hotel will be completed by 2024. It will include a small convenience store, meeting rooms, a fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, breakfast bistro and lounge.
“The Field of Dreams complex, we’re so very excited about that,” said Jacque Rahe, Dyersville Economic Development Corp. executive director, after the meeting. “The early concept of the hotel looks reminiscent of that 1919 era, and we’re excited to see that come to fruition.”
The city’s agreement with Ancient Brands Milling outlines tax-increment rebates of $2 million over a 10-year period beginning in 2025.
The manufacturer, which makes organic and non-GMO puffed grains, previously announced plans for a $26.5 million project that would construct a new 92,000-square-foot facility in Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park.
The company also received $769,093 in tax credits and refunds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority toward the project in May.
“This also acts as the local match and local contribution to a state grant that Ancient Brands did receive,” Michel noted at the meeting.
Council documents state that the project will be completed by May 31.
City Council members also approved the agreement for $110,000 in tax-increment rebates over seven years for the newly-constructed building at 819 Ninth St. SE, which houses Woodland Eye Clinic. The building also has space for another business.
“Overall, this is such positive news that Dyersville is moving in a positive direction,” Rahe said of all the development agreements.”
I wonder what VanMilligan will give of our money to that project. The last $1million was because our hotels would benefit. Well Mike you are now 100 rooms per night less. One of these days Frank Thomas is going to invest some of his own money. Just not right away.
