This rendering shows the Field of Dreams hotel that will be part of an $80 million expansion to the Dyersville, Iowa, movie site.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $5.31 million in tax-increment rebates on three separate projects, including for a boutique hotel at the Field of Dreams site.

The council members in attendance unanimously approved development agreements for the 104-room boutique hotel, the expansion and relocation of manufacturer Ancient Brands Milling and the new building that houses Woodland Eye Clinic. Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva was not present.

MD951

I wonder what VanMilligan will give of our money to that project. The last $1million was because our hotels would benefit. Well Mike you are now 100 rooms per night less. One of these days Frank Thomas is going to invest some of his own money. Just not right away.

