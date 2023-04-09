DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Themes of renewal and rebirth will take on a dual meaning at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis., this weekend as the church uses the Easter services to unveil its recent renovations.
Today marks the first Sunday Mass held at the church since early January, when weekend services moved to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler to accommodate the renovation work.
Weekday services have been held in the church basement, so today is the first opportunity for most people to get a glimpse at the new look.
“On Easter, you celebrate the resurrection as far as creating new life. Hopefully, the work that has been done at the church will create a new spirit for us, too,” the Rev. Bernard Rott said. “It’s been a true labor of love (to complete the various improvements).”
Over the past few months, the interior of the church has been repainted, and the floors have been redone. Paintings and sculptures have been reorganized or replaced, and some new stained-glass windows have been installed.
The standout of the renovation is the nearly 30-foot baldacchino that’s been installed over the church’s altar. The wooden structure was hand-crafted by Gary David, a carpenter from Potosi, Wis., who based the piece on the baldacchino that stood in the church in the 1950s.
The church gave David a black-and-white photo of the original piece, and he then mimicked its general shape and size. He added some of his own touches, too, like the three-dimensional hand of God at the top of the baldacchino that points down toward the crucifix and altar.
“I wanted there to be some sort of new element up there, so we explored different options for the hand of God,” David said. “There’s a lot of symbolism involved with the hand radiating the light down toward the Holy Ghost and onto the crucifix below.”
David said he plans to attend Easter Mass at the church with his 96-year-old mother. She grew up in Dickeyville going to Holy Ghost each week. He said he was excited to show his mom his handiwork displayed in a place that held such significance for her and their family.
Grant County Genealogical Society President Karen Reese, of Dickeyville, said it’s not uncommon for area residents to have emotional or familial connections to the church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
She said the community has always rallied behind the church as a point of local pride, and she added that area residents have been abuzz about the ongoing work at the church.
“There’s always things people talk about around town, and right now that’s the church and the planned restorations (at the nearby Dickeyville Grotto),” Reese said. “Everyone’s looking forward to it, so I think we’ll see an overflowing turnout come Sunday morning.”
