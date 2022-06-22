LANCASTER, Wis. — Downtown Lancaster residents soon might be able to buy a pass that would allow them to park in the area for an extended period of time.
Common Council members this week reached a consensus to have city administration and staff come up with proposals for a parking pass for downtown residents. The consensus also calls for administration to review city parking ordinances for streets and parking lots in the downtown area that also might affect parking for downtown residents.
Council Member Matt Harper came up with the proposal, saying downtown residents are having a difficult time parking their vehicles for longer periods.
City Administrator David Carlson said the downtown residents he talked with reported that “if you live downtown and work downtown, you have to move your car several days of the week to avoid a ticket.”
Carlson offered the Wolf parking lot on South Monroe Street as the only lot that would be considered for long-term parking for downtown residents.
Council Member Bob Schmidt said he felt parking ordinances for downtown streets and parking lots are part of the problem because they limit overnight parking.
Police Chief Deb Reukauf agreed, saying she would like to see parking enforcement downtown reduced on weekends. But she also was concerned about vehicles being left for several weeks in a municipal lot in the winter that would require snow plows to plow around those vehicles.
Harper said he was hopeful that a “happy compromise” could be reached on the issue through the different proposals that will be presented next month.
Council Member Sara Burks said a parking pass for downtown residents should be something the council has no issue with, in light of a presentation made to the council this week about making Lancaster an inviting place to live and raise a family.
The parking pass would be optional for downtown residents, who likely would have to pay a fee for it. Reukauf said there probably will be several downtown residents who wouldn’t want the pass and would just continue dealing with the current restrictions.
