Tate Giesemann is ready to start his second year of advocating for his fellow Iowa students.

As a member of the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council, the Bellevue High School sophomore works with 20 of his peers to study issues affecting Iowa youth and draft proposals on the subjects, which they present to state legislators.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.