Osborne Nature Center and Park, located five miles south of Elkader on Iowa 13, will hold its holiday walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
Walks will start every 15 minutes and last about 30 minutes.
Participants will search for a “wooly mammoth” rumored to be roaming the park with the help of some colorful characters they will meet along the way. Homemade cookies, cocoa and Christmas music, performed by Central High School’s Madrigal Choir, will be offered after the walk.
The event is free, but a donation of bird feed from attendees is requested.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 563-245-1516.