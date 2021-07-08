The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert J. Golden, 42, of 1919 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a warrant charging domestic assault impeding airflow and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Golden assaulted his wife, Corenna S. Marshall, 52, at their residence in March.
- Hillcrest Residential Facility, 1160 Seippel Road, reported $1,250 in damage to a window frame, light fixture and office items at about 11:50 a.m. Monday.
- Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 3187 University Ave., reported the theft of $1,306 worth of tools between about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Dubuque County, 720 Central Ave., reported the loss of $4,500 due to forged checks at about 9 a.m. Friday.
- Donald J. Martin, 66, of Bagley, Wis., reported fraud resulting in the loss of $625 between July 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Kyle G. Fitzgerald, 37, of 1240 University Ave., reported the theft of $600 worth of tools from 3868 Central Ave. between May 1 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.