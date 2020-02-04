SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Intro to Beekeeping, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Local beekeeper Ry Meyer will present a hands-on three-session class that will provide insight into the bee and the hive.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Half-hour event with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
FOOD & DRINK
Wednesday
Bottomless Bowl Soup and Sandwiches Supper, 4:30 p.m., St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1720 26th St., Hazel Green, Wis. Four varieties of soups and sandwiches along with desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 ages 12 and younger and free for ages 5 and younger.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. In this hands-on class, make three healthy sheet pan dinners: Lemon Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Veggies, Curried Chickpeas and Vegetables, and a Kielbasa and Yukon Gold Potato.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn: Garden Planning, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Convivium farm manager will discuss all aspects of garden planning: Calculating timing and creating a calendar, assessing space and layouts, selecting and ordering seeds.