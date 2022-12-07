BENTON, Wis. — Fundraising efforts are ongoing for a planned community center building in Benton that now will include space for village offices and the local Police Department.

Benton Library, Museum and Community Center Committee Co-Chair Michelle Savatski said the planned $2.5 million building also will include space for the village’s library and museum, in addition to a communal gathering area that can hold up to 100 people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.