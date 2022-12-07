BENTON, Wis. — Fundraising efforts are ongoing for a planned community center building in Benton that now will include space for village offices and the local Police Department.
Benton Library, Museum and Community Center Committee Co-Chair Michelle Savatski said the planned $2.5 million building also will include space for the village’s library and museum, in addition to a communal gathering area that can hold up to 100 people.
“A big part of this project is that we need to have something for everyone, and I believe we can make everybody happy with this,” Savatski said. “... It could really become the heart of the community.”
Between grants and charitable contributions, Savatski’s committee already has raised $1.25 million, and the village is in preliminary discussions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture about a potential $650,000 rural development loan. The goal is to break ground on the project in the summer of 2023, with an estimated construction timeline of 12 to 18 months.
Village President Scott Cruse said the project presented a prime opportunity to “rejuvenate” Benton’s downtown area and create a place for people to grow closer with friends and neighbors.
“One of the things that we’re most excited about is the ability to gather and having the center of our village be revitalized,” Cruse said. “We’re like every small town in that it’s been tough on our downtown, … but this is the kind of thing that brings back some added energy.”
The 7,000-square-foot center is slated to be built at the current site of Swindler’s Ridge Museum, 25 W. Main St., which will be demolished to make space for the new building. The village last year also bought an adjacent property and razed an old home there for additional space.
Architects recently determined that there would be enough space in the building to accommodate the Police Department and village offices, which currently operate out of the Benton Business Incubator on the outskirts of town.
The new building also will considerably increase shelving and programming space for Benton Public Library, and museum artifacts will be displayed throughout the building in a variety of permanent and rotating exhibits.
Some of those displays include a working mine model and an old alarm from Benton State Bank, in addition to other items from the area’s history. There also will be a veterans wall dedicated to local service members.
“We wanted to bring the history to the people,” Savatski said. “... That’s our history. Kids need to learn it, and adults need to be reminded of it.”
