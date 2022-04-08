MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Keith Huie has crafted a life through creative expression, whether authoring books or as the steady hand behind the colorful assortment of illustrations that make up his Mineral Point art gallery.
Huie’s vibrant work also has been a staple at Outside the Lines Art Gallery in Dubuque for 13 years.
But there is more than meets the eye beneath the brightly colored surfaces. Huie said much of his work depicts a journey through the peaks and valleys of mental illness.
“I always illustrated and I write for my daughter,” he said. “But the painting started for me at the same time the therapy started. Both were a way for me to come out of the deep stuff — the darkness, along with the crushing sadness. Art was a huge part of the journey — and not in recording the winning, but the fight.”
Across the street from Huie’s gallery stands Mineral Point Opera House — another outlet for his creative pursuits and the site of his most recent effort.
Sharing a story that recounts his experiences with mental illness, a strained relationship between a father and son, and a 25-year journey through art and therapy, Huie will present an autobiographical one-man show titled “Street Money” on Saturday, April 9.
“It will contain stories, humor and factual information about mental illness,” Huie said. “But more than anything, I want it to provide encouragement for anyone struggling, to seek help if it is needed. I want people to know that they’re not alone, and that they shouldn’t give up and spend their lives imagining dragons. The important thing is just to get started. Sometimes, it just helps to hear from someone else that it’s possible.”
This isn’t the first time he has put the role of mental illness in his life at center stage.
Huie presented a similar show, titled “Goldenrod,” at Mineral Point’s Shake Rag Alley Stage in 2010. He described it as a tribute to his father, who died three years earlier — broken, alone and with no funeral or fanfare commemorating his life.
For years, Huie’s father suffered from bipolar disorder.
“It whipped him into a heart attack at age 42 and another at age 45,” Huie said. “He lost his physical strength and his job as a fireman. He grew older as an angry man who had alienated everyone. But he was never properly diagnosed. In a strange way, it was a blessing to have a father that helped me to reflect on whether I would make the same mistakes or move forward out of respect for him and for myself.”
Huie, 59, was diagnosed in 1997 with severe clinical depression. He believes much of the bipolar aspect of his personality was derived from behaviors he learned from his father.
“I did the classic seven years of taking medicine, then feeling better and going off of it and crashing back down,” Huie said.
It was becoming a father himself that fueled Huie’s determination not to follow in his own father’s footsteps.
“Looking at my daughter, I couldn’t look the other way from mental illness anymore,” Huie said.
A combination of medication, working consistently with a counselor and tapping into his creativity led to success for Huie in navigating his mental illness.
“It has been 25 years of getting healthy, with the last five being dramatically different, and that’s paying off now in the gallery and everything I have — my wife and becoming a parent,” he said. “When my brain is functioning like it should, it’s just such a better life.”
Although theater is not unfamiliar territory for Huie, he said “Goldenrod” proved an easier production to mount than the new production that shifts the limelight onto himself.
“The challenge I’m facing this time is having it be more about me,” he said. “More risk. More vulnerability. More chances for the old thought patterns to creep in and question whether or not it is a valuable undertaking, whether or not the attention is deserved.”
Fellow Mineral Point artist and longtime friend Ben Brummerhop said he believes the message will resonate with audiences from all walks of life, as it has for him as well.
“Keith and I have always shared in the struggle,” he said. “We have always created a safe space for us to be broken and working on ourselves. I am incredibly proud of him for being open and writing this show. It promises to be thought-provoking and some of his most personal work.”
Huie hopes that’s the case as well.
”What I’m doing here is important,” Huie said. “I’m very proud of my gallery and the show. Both exist at a point 25 years into the fight to get my life out of the darkness that is mental illness. I wouldn’t change a thing. The art and the show are a perfect representation of my life so far. Ups and downs. Good and bad. Fight, fight, fight. Nobody deserves this random handout of mental illness, and it cuts across all genders and economic situations. But it’s not unbeatable.”