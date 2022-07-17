Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have faced numerous challenges on a variety of levels.
But one challenge that has been exacerbated for many health care providers is violence against hospital staff.
“We are absolutely seeing a huge increase in aggressive behavior from patients and family members,” said Robert Wethal, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “I would say even a few years ago, you would have this type of behavior once every few weeks. Now we are looking at an almost daily occurrence.”
Hospitals throughout the country are reporting an increased number of physical or verbal incidents between patients and staff.
The American Hospital Association reported in June that 44% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, while 68% reported experiencing verbal abuse in that time.
In a September 2021 survey by National Nurses United, 31% of nurses reported a recent increase in incidents of workplace violence.
Along with the area’s larger hospitals, rural hospitals have seen the same increases in hostility from patients toward staff.
“We are seeing an uptick in those incidents,” said Jean Hayes, interim president and chief nursing officer of the Jackson County Regional Health Center. “Ever since the start of the pandemic, the mental health of the whole community has been affected.”
Wethal partially attributed the increase in violence directly to the pandemic. Oftentimes, incidents involve family members disagreeing with treatment methods or hospital policies put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wethal said many of these reports include patients and family members expressing distrust of health care providers, something that had been extremely rare in the past.
In a 2021 survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 12% of respondents reported their trust in doctors decreased due to the pandemic.
“We are seeing more people second-guessing the diagnoses of their provider,” Wethal said. “In some cases, that second-guessing has become more aggressive than it has ever been.”
Wethal said many workplace violence incidents are also committed by patients suffering from mental health issues, which he attributed to a lack of dedicated mental health services in the state.
“We get calls from all over the state asking if we have beds for behavioral patients,” Wethal said. “That is a huge issue that needs to be looked at at a state level.”
Violence against health providers was identified as an issue by many hospitals even prior to the pandemic. UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque reported 126 workplace violence incidents in 2018, 108 in 2019, 124 in 2020 and 111 in 2021.
Tara Weig, risk management patient safety accreditation program manager at Finley Hospital, said the violent incidents involving hospital staff at Finley have remained consistent over the past four years.
“I think it has been going on for quite some time,” Weig said. “It’s just getting more recognition in the last few years.”
The high number of violent incidents involving health care providers could bode poorly for the industry, which is already facing a shortage of nurses.
The National Library of Medicine estimates that the turnover rate for nurses ranges from 8.8% to 37%, depending on the geographic location and nursing specialty.
Wethal said that decline in available nurses will likely only exacerbate the issues with workplace violence that are already driving health care providers away.
“That creates a larger gap in the staff, which then compounds the issue,” Wethal said. “When we don’t have as many staff to help, then (patients) get more aggressive because they are waiting longer.”
In order to protect both health care staff and patients, local hospitals have enacted new policies and initiatives to decrease and de-escalate new violent incidents.
Weig said Finley Hospital, which developed its first workplace violence policy in 2018, is providing staff with de-escalation training, flagging patients with a history of violent behavior and providing debriefing sessions for staff members engaged in violent altercations.
Hayes said Jackson County Regional Health Center has taught its staff de-escalation techniques and has begun a community outreach program to educate the public on the issue.
However, Wethal argued that truly solving the issue will likely require broader action by legislatures and policy makers. He pointed to the state providing more funding for mental health services.
The American Hospital Association has specifically expressed support for the passage of the federal bill H.R. 7961, also called the SAVE Act, which would provide federal statutory protections against violence and intimidation for health care workers, similar to protections currently provided to airline employees.
Without some government action, Wethal said, health care providers can only attempt to reach out to the community to encourage more empathy for the people working at their local clinics and hospitals.
For now, though, doctors and nurses will have to continue to endure the hostility of the people they are trying to help.
“For a long time, the number one trusted professional was a nurse,” Wethal said. “Now, the nurses are facing what really feels like this barrage of aggression on a daily basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.