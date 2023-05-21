Like some bands, Sounds of Nashville started without a name.
The foursome of Jim Cunningham, Kurt Noack, Ronnie Meyer and Gene Hansel — Iowans from the Colesburg, Guttenberg and Osterdock area — were scheduled to play for a man’s 50th anniversary in an Elkport hall, but the new band was nameless.
Hansel, 82, the last remaining original band member, which started in 1971, explains, “We got together and we set up our instruments and Jim Cunningham had his station wagon parked out there and we were kind of deciding what we should name our band.
“We just got started and didn’t have a name yet when Jim reached under the seat and got out a bottle of peach brandy. We were sippin’ on that and we tossed a few names around. Then Cunningham said, ‘What about The Sounds of Nashville?’ That sounds pretty good, we said, and that’s what stuck.”
Fifty-two years later, the country band is still together, and Hansel is still playing, along with Jim Klein, 81, (lead guitar and steel guitar), of Dubuque, and drummer Bob Richards, 68, of Edgewood, who started with the band in the spring of 1989 after playing with two bands prior.
There is a long list of musicians who played with Sounds of Nashville who have passed, including John Datisman, from Durango, a bass player who played with the band for seven years before he got cancer and passed away.
“If we are not the second- longest-running band in the state, we’re pretty damn close,” Hansel reasons.
Longtime member Klein, who plays the electric bass, said he left the band for four and a half years after his wife, Mary Ann, was diagnosed with cancer and died in September. Married a couple of months shy of 54 years, Klein said, “After she passed, I’d be home staring at the walls. Then another man in the band died and they couldn’t get anybody regularly.”
“If we play in bigger places, we like to have four pieces,” said Hansel. “Lefty Schrage, of West Union, he plays in a band and he’s a good steel player.”
Each member plays and sings, but nobody writes songs. And they don’t play anything original, Hansen said, “except once in a while when Jimmy cuts loose with some instrumental that we ain’t never heard before.”
Richards said he doesn’t read music and most of his music is played by ear. Near his drums are stacks of faded, dog-eared papers with the words to songs written on them. He said they are “words I don’t remember.”
“Or he’ll just make ‘em up,” Hansel laughs.
They are unusual in that all members get along without fighting. “Some bands, it doesn’t work that way,” said Richards. “It’s kind of like a second family deal, really.”
But most musicians admit being in a band can be hard on a family.
Never married, Richards said, “Marriage is part of the reason my first band (The Sundowners) broke up. The guys got married and started having kids. They couldn’t be out playing every Friday or Saturday night.”
Hansel agreed that the lifestyle can be hard on some marriages, depending on your spouse.
“My first wife didn’t care about going along and pretty soon she kind of accused me of running around,” Hansel shared. “I said you can go along any night you want to, and it ain’t going to bother me a bit because I’m not doing nothing wrong.” The marriage didn’t last. His second wife, who he says enjoys country music, often goes along with him and helps set up. “We have been married 40-some years.”
Though Sounds of Nashville will play a little rock and bluegrass, they are a band whose roots are in country music, and all agree they want to keep the country going. Klein said, “We like to keep it alive, country, the older country.”
The aging band is not as busy as it once was.
“We get around, but not that often anymore,” said Hansel. We used to play all over. Sometimes we would have three or four jobs a weekend. We traveled to West Union, Charles City. We are getting few and far between places to play.”
They are scheduled to play Steve’s Silver Dollar in McGregor; Huckleberry’s in Prairie du Chien, Wis.; Century Hall in Wauzeka, Wis.; Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg, Iowa; and Garnavillo Park in Garnavillo, Iowa.
But the one regular gig they look forward to is The Delhi Legion Hall Dance, one Sunday a month, where they play next on June 11.
