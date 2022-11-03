Authorities today released a few additional details two weeks after a high-speed chase through southwest Wisconsin that followed a Dubuque armed robbery and ended with the suspect dying by apparent suicide.
Law enforcement officials have yet to release the name of the deceased, despite repeated inquiries from the Telegraph Herald since the chase.
A press release issued today by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation states that although a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy discharged a weapon during the incident, evidence indicates that the male suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sequence of events started at about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 22 at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, according to Dubuque police.
A press release and police report state that Julian A. Perez, 22, of Dubuque, arranged to meet there with a person with whom he had been communicating online so the person could test drive a vehicle for sale. After Perez and the suspect test drove Perez’s vehicle and returned to the area of AutoZone, the suspect displayed a handgun, took Perez’s phone and fled the area alone in Perez’s vehicle, precipitating a chase through portions of Grant, Lafayette and Green counties.
In Lafayette County, a deputy deployed a tire deflation device in an effort to disable the fleeing vehicle. But that vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, who shot at it.
The vehicle later crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot. As law enforcement search for the subject, authorities heard a gunshot and the person was found deceased near Wisconsin 11, west of Green County M.