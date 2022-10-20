Following national trends, Democrats running for U.S. Senate seats in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin outraised Republican incumbents in the most recent quarter.
In area U.S. House of Representatives districts in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, Republican candidates outraised Democrats in the quarter from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to campaign finance reports recently due to the Federal Election Commission.
Less than three weeks now remain until Election Day.
U.S. Senate — Wisconsin The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat dominated fundraising in the quarter among area races. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have been neck-and-neck in recent polls.
Barnes received $19.5 million in the quarter. Of that, $17.7 million came from individuals. Another $1.2 million was transferred from “other authorized committees,” which traditionally means other campaigns. PACs contributed another $633,446. Barnes’ campaign spent $17 million in the quarter, and he ended the period with $3.5 million on hand.
“The momentum is on Mandela’s side heading into the most critical weeks of the election,” Maddy McDaniel, spokesperson for the Mandela Barnes campaign, said in a press release. “Wisconsin voters know Ron Johnson doesn’t share their values, from his record of selling out working Wisconsinites to stripping women of their rights. In November, they will send him packing.”
Johnson received $11.6 million in same quarter. Of that, $10 million was from individuals. Another $1.1 million came from other committees. PACs contributed $282,195. Johnson’s campaign spent $9 million and ended the quarter with $20.6 million.
U.S. Senate — Iowa
In Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, retired U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Franken, a Democrat challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, received $3.62 million in the quarter — $3.56 million from individuals, $54,925 from PACs and $6,749 from party committees. Franken’s campaign spent $3.4 million, ending the quarter with $1.34 million.
Grassley received $2.04 million in the quarter. Individuals donated $1.3 million, PACs contributed $431,000, and other committees transferred $200,890. Grassley’s campaign spent $2.14 million, ending with $3.9 million.
U.S. Senate — Illinois
In Illinois, incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, received $2.28 million, spent $2.63 million and ended with $7.6 million on hand.
Republican challenger Kathy Salvi received $649,971, spent $511,908 and ended with $203,755 on hand.
U.S. House — Iowa
In area congressional races, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, seeking reelection in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, received $1.24 million in the quarter. Of that, $821,254 was from individuals. PACs contributed $361,200. Another $57,716 came from other committees. Hinson’s campaign spent $1.61 million, ending the quarter with $1.68 million on hand.
“Iowans are fed up with Democratic one-party rule in Washington, and as Election Day gets closer, it is clear they will reject the destructive (President Joe) Biden- (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi-Mathis agenda in November,” Hinson said in a press release. “We are going to win this race, fire Speaker Pelosi, and get our country back on track.”
Hinson’s challenger, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, received $1.11 million in the quarter. She received $997,944 from individuals. Another $91,600 came from PACs, party committees contributed $6,545, and other committees transferred $17,540. Mathis’ campaign spent $1.67 million, ending the quarter with $1.18 million on hand.
“With this strong cash balance, we’re poised to increase our media buys and add resources to our ground game to help us win this race in November,” Mathis said in a press release.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, received $1.1 million in the quarter as she seeks re-election in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. A total of $790,665 came from individuals, $279,550 came from PACs, and $28,389 came from other committees. Miller-Meeks’ campaign spent $1.7 million in the quarter, ending with $2 million on hand.
Miller-Meeks’ challenger, state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, received $885,044 — $762,515 from individuals, $106,690 from PACs, $1,709 from parties and $13,500 from other committees. Bohannan’s campaign spent $1.28 million in the quarter, ending with $873,361.
U.S. House — Wisconsin
Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden raised $1.12 million in the quarter. Of that, $854,761 came from individuals, $70,700 came from PACs, and $8,525 came from party committees. Another $294,295 was transferred from other committees. Van Orden’s campaign spent $1.38 million in the quarter, ending with $1.45 million on hand.
Democratic challenger State Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, raised $665,339 in the quarter — $550,756 from individuals and $114,633 from PACs. Pfaff’s campaign spent $513,828, ending with $331,550.
Wisconsin 2nd Congressional District incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., received $230,041 in the quarter — $85,785 from individuals and $144,256 from PACs. His campaign spent $241,359, ending with $1 million on hand.
Republican challenger Charity Barry received $14,710, all from individuals other than a few dollars from interest. Her campaign spent $21,894, and ended with $2,421.
U.S. House — Illinois
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., running for reelection in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, received $446,582 in the quarter — $71,682 from individuals, $333,050 from PACs and $39,851 from other committees. LaHood’s campaign spent $503,506, ending with $4.3 million on hand.
Democratic challenger Lisa Haderlein received $18,025 in the quarter after joining the race midway through. Of that, $13,000 was from individuals, $2,250 was from party committees and $2,500 was from PACs. Her campaign spent $7,483, ending with $10,542 on hand.
