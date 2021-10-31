Fog juice coated the hands of Ross Salwolke as he fixed a pipe to a cauldron in his front yard.
He stood up and weaved his way through gravestones, skeletons and vampires until he reached his garage, which itself was converted into an insane asylum. In the distance, an air compressor noisily rumbled, giving life to a nearby animatronic skeleton.
It was early October, and Halloween was still more than 20 days away, which was not much time at all for Ross and his wife, Cathy, who had started preparing the display for their home on Burden Street in Dubuque in late spring.
With nearly all the pieces in place, the Salwolkes were ready to begin what could only be described as a multi-week performance. Their cars had been moved out of the garage and into the street to make way for the asylum. Their dining room was now occupied by skeletons, and they were prepared to eat their dinners on TV trays for the remainder of the month. The sounds of bats, ghouls and zombies would emanate from their yard for weeks, and they would relish in it. When Halloween finally arrives, Ross and Cathy will don costumes and hide among the abominations occupying their lawn, jumping out to scare unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.
Every year, onlookers make their way to the Salwolkes’ home to see what many would describe as the ultimate collection of symbols representing evil, madness and hate.
But for the couple, it is nothing more than a labor of love.
“We have always loved Halloween,” Cathy said. “We can be creative, and we can be whatever we want to be for that day.”
The Salwolkes aren’t alone. Many other tri-state-area residents share a similar passion for Halloween, and they wordlessly profess it through the elaborate tableaus that cover their houses and clutter their lawns.
And while those who drive by see the finished creation, what many of them don’t see is the many hours spent by their creators to erect a monument dedicated to a peculiar holiday in October.
The early planning
Every great Halloween display requires extensive planning and preparation. When that preparation begins varies among each household.
For Dubuque residents Pam Schmidt and her wife, Robin Nixon, it begins in August.
The couple hosts a Halloween party annually to which they invite numerous friends and family, and every year, they elaborately decorate their house to fit with each party’s new theme, often putting so much work into it that it attracts drive-by visits from strangers.
Previous years’ party themes have included medieval times and pirates. This year, they chose aliens.
“You need to start seriously thinking about it at least a few months ahead of time,” Schmidt said. “We hand-make a lot of our decorations, so we need that time to prepare.”
For Schmidt and Nixon, selecting how their house will be decorated is a matter of determining what will be both entertaining and conceivable.
Early on, the two etch out designs and blueprints for new decorations. This year, sheets of paper could be found strewn about their kitchen table, scribbled with the markings of Martians and flying saucers.
For Adam Schwendinger, deciding the theme for his display on Bennett Street in Dubuque also starts during the summer.
In previous years, his home’s aesthetic centered around Halloween movies, such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
This year, he is tackling something more unique: an entire home commemorating the vintage decorations produced by The Beistle Co.
“The company made popular Halloween decorations in the ’60s and ’70s that our parents would recognize really well,” Schwendinger said. “They don’t make them anymore, so I basically have needed to remake them myself.”
Where Schmidt’s early planning involved drafting specifications on how to convert papier-mache and plastic skeletons into aliens, Schwendinger spent much of his time researching Beistle and its older decorations to ensure that the recreations would be faithful to the originals.
For others, early planning is less about deciding on a theme and more about creating the next big centerpiece for the home display.
The Salwolkes have handcrafted many of their own decorations, including an entire line of life-sized figurines depicting all the classic villains of 1970s and 1980s horror films. They didn’t need to wait for the Jason, Freddy Krueger and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” mash-up. It’s already in their backyard.
Throughout the year, the Salwolkes travel to Halloween decoration conventions around the country, speaking with other enthusiasts and gathering inspiration. Even before the summer begins, they already are working on crafting the next piece of their massive collection.
“If we have a new project, we need to get started on it early,” Ross said. “We’re getting started on carving Styrofoam and building PVC bodies.”
For Platteville, Wis., resident Mike Hadfield, his summers often are spent working on a new elaborate decoration. One year, he crafted an animatronic witch, using an old electric fan to create the body’s craning head.
“It can get pretty ambitious,” he said. “The other year, I cut down an old tree and made a pumpkin king. It was not easy getting him to hold together.”
The logistics of setup
As the summer begins to end and the time for planning and preparation come to a close, many Halloween enthusiasts begin the next process of digging into their stored decorations and setting up their displays.
Tyler Culbertson gave a hearty laugh as he explained the ownership of three semi trailers filled with Halloween decorations on his property in East Dubuque, Ill.
“If I get some help, I’m usually able to unload it all and get it set up in a couple of weeks, which isn’t too bad at all,” he said.
Storage remains a major challenge for all Halloween enthusiasts. When planning and preparation is complete, navigating the intricate puzzle that is stored decorations is the first challenge of actually beginning setup.
Culbertson has collected and created his own Halloween decorations for the past five years, putting them up for display at his mother’s house on Montgomery Avenue in East Dubuque. His collection is a combination of purchased and handmade decorations, including thrown-away gurneys and hospital beds salvaged from his scrap metal business.
For Culbertson, setup is a strange process. He spends weeks erecting scenes only to have them be stored away less than a month later.
“It’s a lot of work, but I think it pays off,” Culbertson said. “I enjoy doing it.”
For many, storing an ever-growing collection of Halloween decorations remains a consistently frustrating challenge. Not only do all the items need space, but they also need protection from the elements.
“Some of our items can go in the shed or garage attic, but we have other stuff that would melt during the summer,” Cathy said. “So, it needs to go in the house. We put a lot of stuff in the basement.”
With many of Hadfield’s decorations being homemade, he often breaks them down before putting them in storage, so every time he brings the decorations out again, he also must reassemble them.
The whole process is often arduous and lengthy, but it is only the beginning of the actual assemblage of each Halloween enthusiast’s home monstrosity.
While some Halloween tableaus might seem almost random in their placement, their locations often are highly calculated. The Salwolkes chose the home they live in partially because its design fit with their Halloween decoration layout.
Setting up rows of headstones to act as the graveyard, nestling an animatronic next to the path to the front stoop to maximize its jump-scare capabilities — all of these factors are considered and weighed.
On top of that, the unseen logistical elements of managing and hiding electrical wiring, air compressors and fog machines all must be considered.
“Ross is spending the whole month troubleshooting, making sure that everything is still connected and working,” Cathy said. “We want to learn how to put everything on a computer controller and be able to control the music and fog and lights. That’s a bigger project, though.”
The entire process can take weeks or months to complete, depending on the size of the display, and many enthusiasts often recruit friends and family to assist with the setup.
“If I get the family to help out with it, then I can maybe get everything done in a week,” Schwendinger said. “It takes time to get everything out of storage, put it out on the yard and get everything plugged in. It would take forever if I didn’t have help.”
The big day
After the many hours of preparation and setup, Halloween is the time for each enthusiast’s display to take center stage.
Last checks are made to ensure everything is working properly, costumes are prepared, and bowls of candy are readied.
Culbertson makes sure to drive to his mother’s house in an old hearse he has collected, the last piece of his tableau. He always makes sure to be there when the children take to the streets and dare to approach the home.
For him and many Halloween enthusiasts, all those hours of work are made worth it by seeing the looks on their faces. One day, he plans to open a pumpkin patch to further elevate the holiday.
“Seeing the reactions that it gets and how happy it makes the kids makes it all worth it to me,” Culbertson said. “I feel like today, with all the electronics and things, kids can’t be kids as much anymore. On Halloween though, you see them running around and laughing and being kids, and I think that’s special.”
For some, Halloween is seen as a dying holiday, and they are trying to keep it alive.
Growing up on Bennett Street, Schwendinger remembers seeing house after house filled with decorations, giving the night of Halloween a truly special atmosphere. Today, though, his neighborhood has aged, and many homeowners don’t decorate like they used to, so, for him, setting up his decorations is his best attempt at keeping Halloween alive.
“If you drive around all the neighborhoods, there is that one house that hangs onto the tradition,” Schwendinger said. “I keep doing it because I want kids today to have the same experience that I had when I was younger. I want to recreate that excitement.”
For others, Halloween is simply a holiday to escape from reality and enjoy with friends.
Schmidt and Nixon have hosted their Halloween party for several years and intend to do so far into the future. For them, the holiday uniquely gives everyone the opportunity to simply be something else for one day, and they make sure that their home can accentuate that illusion.
“People get to step outside themselves and be whatever they want,” Nixon said. “There’s no judgment or anything like that. You can just let loose and enjoy yourself.”
For the Salwolkes, Halloween is their chance to make memories with their family.
Many of their grandchildren visit during the holiday to assist with the display, and each Halloween, they make new memories. Additionally, the Salwolkes try to give more than just candy to the public on Halloween. They also collect donations for Dubuque Food Pantry and Veterans Freedom Center.
The Salwolkes are not alone in their love for Halloween, and when the night ends and the holiday is over, all of the enthusiasts will start taking down their displays and putting them back in storage.
But even after all the decorations are tucked away, the Halloween enthusiasts soon will start thinking about next year.
“When we pass, we are going to get cremated and put in gargoyles, so the kids can keep putting us up and we can still be part of the whole thing,” Ross Salwolke said. “We really don’t want to stop being a part of it.”