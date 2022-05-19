A Dubuque man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Timothy Clayton won the top prize while playing a Cash Blast scratch game, according to a social media post by the Iowa Lottery.

The post states that Clayton purchased the ticket at Eichman’s, 11941 Iowa 3.

The Iowa Lottery website lists the odds of winning the top prize in the Cash Blast game as 1 in 125,801.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.