Retired Science educator Tom Snyder donated the energy-generating bike he created in the mid-80s to Matt Naber’s science classroom at Beckman Catholic.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Retired science educator Tom Snyder hasn’t decided what he wants to do with his life yet, even at the age of 81.

A man of many interests with a seemingly insatiable curiosity, Snyder dives deep into subjects that capture his attention. A few favorites are Roy Rogers, Glen Miller, solar power and telescopes. Not afraid of a challenge, Snyder applied to be the first civilian in space, built his own solar panels and came up with a demonstration bicycle that generates electricity.

