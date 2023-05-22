DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Retired science educator Tom Snyder hasn’t decided what he wants to do with his life yet, even at the age of 81.
A man of many interests with a seemingly insatiable curiosity, Snyder dives deep into subjects that capture his attention. A few favorites are Roy Rogers, Glen Miller, solar power and telescopes. Not afraid of a challenge, Snyder applied to be the first civilian in space, built his own solar panels and came up with a demonstration bicycle that generates electricity.
It was Winnie Thompson’s request that set Snyder into motion, creating the electricity-generating bicycle for a science center she’d envisioned in downtown Dubuque. The intent was to show people how much energy was needed and how much manpower was required to illuminate several light bulbs.
Recommended for you
Snyder’s invention spent a few years in Dubuque and many in his Drexler Middle School classroom before joining his prized Studebaker in storage. School administrators became concerned about the potential health risk because it required such an effort on the part of students, who, according to Snyder, were often blue in the face after lighting all three bulbs.
Snyder decided to offer his creation to Beckman Catholic High School and Matt Naber’s science classroom. He once substituted and now volunteers at the school where two granddaughters are now students. Naber and Snyder worked together over the school year, reviving the project, getting new parts and making sure it was ready to ride.
Freshman physical science and senior physics students have benefited from the addition to their classroom, giving them the opportunity to see how much electricity is necessary to create light. “It’s a demonstration to help them understand the unit on energy,” said Naber. Students pedal, generating electricity with each rotation, eventually creating enough to light up to four light bulbs. With each additional bulb, more energy is required and more resistance is created, making the ride feel like a treadmill constantly shifting into a greater incline mode.
Snyder will soon bring his telescope for an evening of astronomy with Beckman Catholic students.
He’s built two in his lifetime, the first when he was 15, after a friend showed him Saturn and he was sold. Snyder didn’t have the money to purchase a telescope, which he remembers being around $1,000, so he figured out how to do it himself long before DIY became a trend.
Snyder’s enthusiasm and contagious curiosity continue to inspire others to imagine the possibilities and look beyond the known.
Next year, Naber’s students will move into making solar-powered cars, another area of interest and expertise for Snyder.
After embracing solar energy on the first Earth Day in 1970, he taught the subject at NICC and created an electricity and solar business.
Perhaps there will be a future collaboration with Naber and his students, as well as sun-powered souvenirs from classrooms past emerging from Snyder’s storage unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.