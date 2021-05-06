A rural Dubuque man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend for the second time.
Alex J. Marvel, 22, was served with a warrant Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center charging domestic assault with a weapon, domestic assault causing injury and false imprisonment.
Court documents state that Alxis L. Peil, 23, reported that on April 29, Marvel attacked her at their residence. She reported that he pushed her down on a bed and punched her repeatedly, that he kicked her in the back, that he hit her repeatedly with a can of bug spray and that he sprayed her in the face with it.
Peil reported that Marvel then came at her with a butter knife. She tried to flee by scooting into a closet, but he stabbed her in the mouth, documents state. Peil said she needed to go to the hospital, but Marvel threw her a first aid kit and “told her to fix herself up.”
Marvel then grabbed a steak knife and “told her she had 10 minutes to tell him why he shouldn’t kill her.” He then sat in a chair blocking the doorway while holding the knife, keeping her from leaving, documents state.
Peil reported this to investigators while being questioned about Marvel assaulting her on Monday. Marvel was arrested on charges of domestic assault with injury and third-degree criminal mischief for that attack.
He also was arrested in January on a warrant charging assault with serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that he stabbed Peil at their residence in December.