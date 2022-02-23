Every year around August, Phyllis Joy Lippstock started baking Christmas cookies.
She would clean out the freezer and then start making the doughs, going through 50 pounds of sugar. She filled roughly two freezers with baked goods so they could be packaged into huge boxes and delivered to family members and friends.
“They were probably 16-inches-long-by-14-inches-wide boxes, somewhere in there, just filled with cookies,” said her son Thomas Lippstock. “And they had to be arranged just so.”
Joy wasn’t one to hang out with a lot of people, but with cookies, she let the people in her life know she was thinking of them.
“Every year, it was the same thing, and I think it just became like a tradition for her,” Thomas said. “That was her creative path, her way to reach out to people.”
Joy, of Dubuque, died on Dec. 29 at age 89.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1932, to Fred and Veronica Rowell. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
On March 31, 1951, she married Merlin Lippstock at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
On one of the couple’s first dates, Merlin, who was a pilot, took Joy on an airplane ride but neglected to ask the permission of Joy’s parents. Afterward, Joy’s mother instructed Merlin to throw his hat into the house. If it came back, it was safe for him to come in. If not, he was in trouble. Fortunately, the hat came back. Joy and Merlin went on to be married for more than 50 years.
“Mom and Dad, they were a team where, if one person couldn’t do something, the other one did, and I never saw them as anything but,” Thomas said.
Joy and Merlin had five children: Paul, Diane, David, Kimberlee and Thomas.
Meals and holidays were important to the family. Joy brought together friends and family for holidays and started preparing a big meal the night before the festivities. Her pies were particularly memorable — pumpkin, apple, cherry, mincemeat and especially lemon.
“It was incredible how much baking she did,” said her daughter Kimberlee Thomas. “Between that and the cookies and everything else, I think that’s why the holidays have put a very big impression on my growing up.”
Joy was active in the Catholic church and made sure her children were, too. The family would volunteer to clean up after parish festivals.
She always was supportive of the activities her children chose to pursue — dance, Scouts, music. Paul recalled his mother enrolling the children at the local YMCA, and Joy encouraged him to take jobs as a paperboy, organist, swim instructor and stocker at a grocery store.
“We were all sometimes dragged to attending the other siblings’ band practice or whatever or recital, and I know the same when they had to come to our dance recitals,” said daughter Diane Lippstock.
For about a decade, the family would take regular trips out to a plot of land that Joy and Merlin owned south of Dubuque. Joy would take long horseback rides, and she packed picnics for the kids.
In the early 1970s, the family moved out to the land, and Merlin took primary responsibility for building the house. The structure wasn’t quite finished when the family moved in, so they lived in the basement and ground floor at first.
“We had two bedrooms, and that was it, basically, and there was eight of us,” Kimberlee said, noting that her grandmother also lived with the family. Joy lived the rest of her life in that house.
She also spent nearly all of her adult life working, holding jobs at Crescent Electric Supply Co., Dupaco Community Credit Union, Scenic Valley Area Agency on Aging and Betty Jane Candies.
In 2014, she started at the Hallmark store in Dubuque, where she worked until her health declined about a month before her death.
“I think my mom just had an overwhelming sense of work responsibility ... you get up, you go to work, you do a job, and you do it to the best of your ability,” Thomas said.
In 2012, Joy and Merlin were on a vacation in California visiting two of their children. Joy returned to Dubuque because she was needed at work, while Merlin stayed behind. While in California, Merlin was admitted to the hospital and died not long after.
Six days later, one of Joy’s grandchildren died by suicide. The year after that, she battled breast cancer.
There were times during that period when Joy struggled to keep going, but her determination and faith sustained her.
“When I say that she is a strong woman, that’s what I mean — the strength from within,” Kimberlee said. “... She was one of those people, even if you’re sick, you get up, you do what you need to do — you go to work; you go to school.”
After Merlin died, Thomas and his wife moved in with Joy to help take care of her. Joy got in the habit of picking up donuts from Kwik Star to bring home for her family — even if Thomas told her not to.
“At least once a week, I’d come downstairs, and there they are, a box of donuts sitting on the countertop,” Thomas said.
Joy kept working, though as the years went on, Thomas could tell she was getting tired. Kimberlee and her husband moved back to Dubuque from California to build a house next door to Joy’s that would be easier for her to move around in.
Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Joy ended up in the hospital as her health started to decline. At Christmas, though, she felt well enough to come home and spend the holiday with family. They ate a meal together at Kimberlee’s new home, and Joy got to see the room that Kimberlee had prepared for her.
Afterward, she returned to the skilled-nursing unit in which she was staying. On Dec. 29, she was gone.
“It was almost like she was saving herself for that,” Thomas said.