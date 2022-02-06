PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Eight candidates actively vying for three open seats on the Platteville School Board will compete during the Feb. 15 primary.
Nine candidates filed to run in the election, but one, Nicole Tyc, since has expressed her wish to withdraw from the race.
Since filing, Tyc accepted a new job that would make joining the board a conflict of interest. Because the ballots were already printed when Tyc accepted the job, her name still will appear on the ballot.
The Feb. 15 primary will reduce the number of candidates to six. The remaining candidates will face off for the three open seats in the April 5 election.
Candidates submitted the following information about themselves to the Telegraph Herald.
Jessica BrogleyAge: 45
Occupation: Teaches at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education
Family: Married with two children in the district
Relevant experience: Has worked in rural education for the past 20 years, and currently instructs future teachers about the integration of educational technology
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I’m running for a seat on the Platteville School Board because I have the right experience and collaborative spirit to improve education in our community. Whether it be by creating programming, finding funding or connecting with outside sources, I have a proven track record of helping schools move forward.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
It’s tough to pick one thing, and I wouldn’t use the word “changed.” We have to consider how student needs and the construct of school have evolved and ask, “Are we responding in a way that supports students, retains staff and keeps the school as the heart of our community?”
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
The Platteville School District is succeeding at several things. I appreciate the support for teacher collaboration, especially when the efforts result in authentic learning opportunities where kids are engaged in interdisciplinary inquiry and design. With continued collaborative support, I’d love to see more of that in our district.
Benjamin GrossmanAge: 40
Occupation: Electrical engineer at Avista Inc.
Family: Married with two children in the district
Relevant experience: Volunteering with the Parent Teacher Organization at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center and Westview Elementary School, in school classrooms and as a coach for the Platteville Parks & Recreation Department
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I want to help advocate for our kids and make sure that they are given every opportunity in their education.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
I would like to evaluate the district’s working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. I think this is a wonderful local resource that we should make the most of for the students of our district.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
I feel that the district has done a great job handling the last two years and doing everything to keep the children in the classrooms to give them the best educational experience possible during COVID.
Jeremy D. JohnsonAge: Declined to share
Occupation: Owner of Wonder Lube and Diesel Dr.
Family: Married with three children, one Platteville School District graduate and two current students
Relevant experience: Served on the City of Platteville Plan Commission and as president of Platteville Youth Diamond Sports; volunteer baseball, basketball, football and softball coach
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
A couple of other people are coming off the board and I feel I’m the best candidate to fill the position.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
I would like to compensate our teachers so we don’t lose teachers as often.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
Educating our children — they’re doing really well.
Belinda LyghtAge: 36
Occupation: Employment specialist at Express Employment Professionals, piano instructor
Family: Married with three children in the district
Relevant experience: Volunteering and community involvement in Platteville and nearby communities
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I am running for Platteville School Board to provide our community and parents with a voice. If elected, I will represent the entire district while encouraging the elimination of politics from this non-partisan position. I have a passion for expanding education and extracurricular opportunities.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
With the increased cases of students needing mental health and counseling services, I feel our district should be focusing attention and funds into providing resources to all families, as in some locations within our rural area, there are six-month waiting lists to see therapists/psychiatrists, especially those providing services for our youth!
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
Platteville has always been exceptional in providing our students with wonderful elective options, such as band; choir; orchestra; French; Spanish; art; energy, power and transportation class; construction classes; etc. Providing our students with a variety of elective options gives them a leg up in their future endeavors.
Anthony J. McFallAge: 42
Occupation: Contract bond underwriter
Family: Married with two children in the district
Experience: Working in groups and with the public and working with others to find solutions to problems
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I decided to run for the Platteville School Board to help our community, our teachers and our children. I feel that I can work well with anyone, and that includes people that I don’t agree with. I think that is a very important trait to have in this current environment.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
I think that the district is doing a great job overall. If I had to choose one area of concern, it would be their communication. There is a lot of communication focused on sports but very little on educational opportunities and communicating with parents.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
I’ll admit that I was skeptical about the board’s handling of COVID in the early stages. However, they have proven me wrong and done a phenomenal job. They were ahead of the curve when it came to keeping children in school and safe at the same time.
Betsy Ralph-TollefsonAge: 36
Occupation: Instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
Family: Married with two children, one in Platteville schools and another who will attend when she is of school age
Experience: Five years teaching, 10 years working with nonprofit organizations and 20 years of volunteer experience
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I value education and helping others. I care about Platteville schools, the students in our district, the faculty and staff and the culture and environment our district provides. I believe schools are a place for everyone to have the opportunity to share, listen, learn and grow.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
The district cannot waver in putting students and staff first as we face difficult issues like declining populations, staffing needs and support and updated facilities and technology to reflect the changing needs of our students, staff and community. This requires making decisions based on the best information available at the time.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
Platteville School District provides a diverse offering of educational experiences, classes and extracurricular activities that give students the opportunity to learn and grow inside and outside of the classroom. Platteville schools’ mission is to serve every student, every day and I am excited to be part of that mission.
Devyn SheaAge: 19
Occupation: Student at Loras College in Dubuque
Family: Parents and sister who attends Platteville High School
Experience: Graduated from Platteville High School in 2020, participated in Badger Boys State and forensics during high school
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I decided to run because I can bring a unique perspective to the school board. Being someone that is going to school during the pandemic and who has recently graduated from the district, I believe I can give valuable insight that can help the district cultivate long-lasting solutions.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
We need to focus on improving our math and reading scores, improving our ACT and AP scores and giving those who will not go to college more opportunities to be prepared for the workforce. Doing this will help students become college prepared or career ready.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
I thought the recent agreement and coordination with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville staff to fill teacher shortages was a great idea. I also think the district has done a great job at hiring teachers and staff that actively care about the education and well-being of their students.
Irfan Ul-Haq (incumbent)
Age: 52
Occupation: Math professor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Family: Married with a son in the district
Experience: Platteville School Board member since 2019
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Platteville School Board?
I have lived in Platte-ville for 16 years and wanted to serve the community in some way. By profession, I am an educator. I understand curricular and pedagogical changes/needs since I am involved in such discussions at my job. Running for school board was a natural fit for me as, I think, this is the best way I can serve the community and its young generation.
What is one thing in the district you would like to see changed?
I would like us to think of more ways to help students be prepared to meet the needs of the 21st century and of our diverse society than we currently offer.
What is one thing you believe the school district is doing well?
The Platteville School District works hard to meet the educational needs of all of the students that it serves; and we have great teachers.