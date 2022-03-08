A Dubuque County supervisor made official her reelection bid Monday, while a candidate filed to run again for the county attorney position.
Democratic Supervisor Ann McDonough filed to run again for the county board on which she has held a seat since 2019.
Two county board seats will be on the ballot this year. Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham previously announced he also would run for reelection, while Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, a Republican, announced he would run for the county board as well. Neither of those men filed Monday, when the filing period started for partisan candidates in Iowa’s June 7 primary election.
Meanwhile, Republican attorney Scott Nelson filed on Monday to run for county attorney again. He ran for the position in 2018 but was beaten by Democrat C.J. May III, who has indicated he will run again. Two other candidates have indicated they will run for the position — Democratic defense attorney Sam Wooden and Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who will run without being affiliated with a political party. Nelson was the only candidate to file Monday.
The filing deadline runs through 5 p.m. March 25. Individuals running with no political party affiliation or as an independent also must file candidacy papers, even though their names will not appear on the ballot until the Nov. 8 general election, according to a press release from Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
Nomination petitions require 100 signatures.
In Dubuque County, the positions of county treasurer and recorder also will be on the ballot.