Both candidates running to represent multiple local Iowa counties in the U.S. House of Representatives reported raising more than $1 million in the recently completed quarter.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, outraised her challenger in the Nov. 8 election, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, for the period from July 1 to Sept. 30. Both seek to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.

