Both candidates running to represent multiple local Iowa counties in the U.S. House of Representatives reported raising more than $1 million in the recently completed quarter.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, outraised her challenger in the Nov. 8 election, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, for the period from July 1 to Sept. 30. Both seek to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Federal candidates have until Oct. 15 to file their quarterly finance reports with the Federal Elections Commission, but both Hinson and Mathis released their figures ahead of the deadline.
“I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to our campaign and supported our efforts to keep this seat red,” Hinson said in a press release. “Iowans are fed up with Democratic one-party rule in Washington, and as Election Day gets closer, it is clear they will reject the destructive (President Joe) Biden- (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi-Mathis agenda in November.”
Hinson announced raising more than $1.25 million in the recent quarter, which she ended with $1.7 million on hand.
Mathis raised $1.1 million in the quarter and ended with $1.2 million on hand. A press release said the campaign had raised $3.7 million in the current election cycle, with an average donation of $100 and 62% of donors being Iowans.
“With this strong cash balance, we’re poised to increase our media buys and add resources to our ground game to help us win this race in November,” Mathis said in the release.
Pfaff, Pocan stop at UW-P
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — the Democratic nominee seeking to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District — visited University of Wisconsin-Platteville last week while on a series of tours of UW System campuses with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.
Pfaff’s campaign did not inform the Telegraph Herald ahead of the local stop.
“While (Republican opponent) Derrick Van Orden is hiding with his track record from voters in this district, I was proud to meet with students who will be the next generation of leaders in Wisconsin and across the country,” Pfaff said in a later press release. “I’m running to bring western Wisconsin values to Congress — that means fighting to lower education costs for both our college students and for Wisconsinites who don’t have a four year degree.”
Pocan also took aim at Van Orden and praised Pfaff in the release.
“(Western Wisconsin students) want someone who is from the same communities as them, who understands the challenges their families have faced, and who will be a strong voice for them in Congress as they enter the workforce,” Pocan said in the release. “Brad Pfaff is that person, and I was proud to join him and Wisconsin students.”
Van Orden took to Twitter last week to criticize Pocan’s being on the campaign trail with Pfaff.
“(Pfaff) is campaigning with one of the most radical leftists in congress,” he wrote in a tweet. “Defund the Police Pfaff & Pocan. Two Peas in a Pod. Pass.”
Ad war intensifies
A month before Election Day, campaigns and parties released a heap of TV ads related to races for federal seats representing the tri-state area last week.
Retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, kicked things off with an ad titled “Vote Him Out: Chuck Grassley’s Half Century Assault on Abortion Rights.”
“When it comes to a woman’s right to privacy, Senator Grassley is like a dog with a bone,” Franken campaign Communications Director C.J. Peterson said in a release about the ad. “He just can’t stop sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong. ... Iowans deserve to know which Chuck Grassley they’ll get — an extremist who has supported national abortion bans and will continue to stand in the way of a woman’s right to make her own decisions.”
This prompted a press release from Grassley’s campaign calling for the ad to be recalled.
“The ad is provably false,” the release states. “Senator Chuck Grassley has supported and continues to support exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, and he has affirmed multiple times that abortion should be a state issue. It’s disappointing Mike Franken is so willing to lie to Iowa voters.”
Pfaff released an ad featuring veterans voicing disgust that Van Orden attended the rally for then-President Donald Trump and march to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, calling Van Orden an “insurrectionist.”
Van Orden posted on social media from the rally and march and outside the Capitol but has said he did not go inside when supporters of Trump stormed the building.
Hinson released an ad called “Change Direction,” tying Mathis to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cal.
“Biden and Pelosi have failed Iowa, and we’re all feeling it — prices, inflation, way up; drugs pouring over the border; and woke liberals destroying everything that makes America great,” Hinson says in the ad. “My opponent, Liz Mathis, won’t change any of that.”
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released an ad showing a moment of her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear not standing and applauding law enforcement after Reynolds lauded Republicans’ Back the Blue Act — which made rioting a felony offense and established qualified immunity for law enforcement officers — during her Condition of the State address earlier this year.
Awards
- The Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association awarded Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, its Excellence in Legislative Leadership Award for leadership in rural broadband expansion.
Endorsements
- Pfaff was endorsed by the Jewish Democratic National Council.
Calendar
- 1 to 3 p.m. today, UAW Local 94 Hall, 3450 Central Ave. — Table Mound Neighborhood Association will host a candidate meet and greet. Candidates who had accepted the invitation by Friday include Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; Iowa Senate District 33 Democratic candidate Matt Robinson and Democratic candidate for Dubuque County attorney Sam Wooden.
- 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa — Eric Van Lancker, the Democratic nominee for Iowa lieutenant governor, will attend the Jackson County Farm Bureau forum.
- 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Wayfarer Coffee, 955 Washington St. — Isenhart will hold a “Rock the Vote/Trust the Vote” concert to support his bid for reelection in Iowa House District 72. It will feature music by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bob Dorr and Jeff Peterson. Campaign contributions can be made at the door.
