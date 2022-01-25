Amid concerns from residents, Dubuque officials are moving forward with the development of a new industrial park.
On Jan. 18, Dubuque City Council members unanimously approved rezoning the 156-acre property in southwest Dubuque from agricultural to planned industrial zoning. Additionally, the council signed off on the city spending $550,000 to $750,000 to hire Origin Design to draft site designs for the industrial park, now called the Dubuque Industrial Center: Crossroads project.
The two motions by the City Council were the first steps in preparing the property for potential future business development.
Over the next two years, the city will seek to excavate, improve utilities and construct roadways to create “shovel-ready” parcels for the site that businesses move into and construct facilities on.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city will split the preparation of the property into multiple phases, with the first phase focused on developing 30 acres to be ready for a potential business as soon as possible.
The property, purchased for $4.2 million by the city, lies northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection.
Connors said Origin Design will draft designs and bidding documents for all phases of the property’s development and have bidding documents completed in time to begin excavation of the site in July.
Todd Irwin, engineering technician for the city, said the utility improvements and roadway extensions will be completed by November 2023.
Connors said the city does not yet know how much it will cost to develop the property but noted that the improvements could receive federal and state funding assistance.
While the city continues to push the project forward, several residents living near the industrial park expressed their concerns and objections toward the project at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Residents have logged complaints with the city over fears that the development of the new industrial park will increase traffic congestion in the area, potentially contaminate the local drinking water supply and devalue surrounding properties with increases in light and noise.
Nick Thompson, whose property abuts the proposed industrial park site, expressed his opposition to the project on Jan. 18, arguing that the development puts a significant burden on nearby residents.
“It seems really unreasonable to anyone that lives in that area that an industrial park would be put in their front or back yards,” Thompson said. “This would be in my backyard.”
Dubuque City Council Members tried to reassure residents that any concerns they had regarding the development of the industrial park would be remedied as the city continues to design and develop the project.
“They will be addressed and the citizens will be allowed to have their input,” said City Council Member David Resnick. “We have to move the dime on some of these issues that they brought up that already need attention.”