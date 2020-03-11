SPECIAL AUDIENCE
today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Medicinal Purposes, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
visual arts
today
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 3-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
Thursday
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 5:30-8 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
literary ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Attend this discussion to learn more.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Yoga Fury — Get Zen!, 5-6:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. A no-judgment, affirming Yoga Fury. The cost is $15 for the drop-in yoga and a shot during break.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
The Original Potosi Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m., The Original Potosi Saloon,
192 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-made from scratch pizza, add your toppings. Dine in or carry out.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St., 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Brain Injury Support Group, 7-8 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. Open to any person or family member of a person with a brain injury of any kind. Purpose of this group is to encourage support, discussion, education and camaraderie.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Lunch & Learn: Small Space Gardening, 12-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn about a variety of techniques to make the most of your garden this year no matter how small. Discover how to maximize production and other facts about small garden spaces.
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. In this hands-on class, attendees will make and enjoy three healthy sheet-pan dinners. Must pre-register. The cost is $30.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.