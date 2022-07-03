A story about a local drowning was the most-read article on the Telegraph Herald website in June.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com for the month:

1.) Authorities ID Dubuque man believed to have drowned

2.) 'Very unnerving': Witness, video detail point-blank fatal shooting in Dubuque

3.) Police release details on woman who fell from cliff at Mines of Spain

4.) American Airlines ending service to Dubuque

5.) Police: Dubuque woman tried to hit boyfriend with vehicle

6.) IN TH FIRST: Dubuque barbecue restaurant opens in new location

7.) MLB launches lottery for tickets to Cubs-Reds in Dyersville

8.) 1 killed in fire in downtown Cascade

9.) Fire destroys Dubuque County residence, kills 2 pets

10.) Former Holy Family administrator sentenced to prison, stole more than $500,000

