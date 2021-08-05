Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez appears in a special uniform that the team will wear during the game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville, Iowa.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge appears in a special uniform that the team will wear in the game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville, Iowa.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will dress the part when they play next week in a ballpark amid the cornfields at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Major League Baseball announced today that both historic franchises will wear special custom uniforms inspired by those worn by the clubs during the early 20th century.
Chicago and New York will play Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville in a nationally televised, regular-season game.
The White Sox will wear uniforms featuring navy blue pinstripes and a large “SOX” monogram on the left chest.
The team will wear a matching white cap with navy blue pinstripes.
During batting practice, the White Sox will wear a navy cap with the “SOX” monogram in white.
The Yankees will also wear special throwback uniforms.
The letters spelling “NEW YORK” are noticeably thinner and wider than those featured in the contemporary jersey.
The “New York” wordmark is navy blue on gray with no white outlines. The jerseys lack sleeve trim.
