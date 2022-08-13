DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and the festivities around it were bigger and better this year, organizers and those impacted by the events said.
In addition to Thursday’s MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the area also played host to a minor league game Tuesday and multiple days of Beyond the Game events, which included appearances by former major league players, a tailgate party and musical performances.
Even the weather cooperated.
“This rain that’s in here now could have come in last night, but waited,” Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said Friday. “Then the (full) moon was breathtaking last night, which we hear a lot of people comment on. Somebody up there was just looking out for us.”
Rahe also said offering events over a longer period this time around, with the minor and major league baseball games, plus daily activities in Dyersville, helped draw visitors from farther away.
“I went to Casey’s in Dyersville and there were eight cars there, seven of them out of state — from Indiana, from Kentucky,” he said. “Those are the people who are coming into the area.”
Rahe said the area’s hotels and restaurants were raving about this year’s events.
“Hotels are sold out for the entire week,” he said. “The rate that week is also the highest you’ll ever see in Dubuque, Iowa.”
Hotel Julien Dubuque was a partner with organizers of the game and events surrounding it and so was guaranteed some business from Major League Baseball and Fox, among others. But Dwight Hopfauf, general manager of the Dubuque hotel, said the decision to extend the events around the MLB game paid major dividends for hotels.
“We did more rooms overall because the minor league game a couple of nights before kept us full for longer,” he said. “That was huge.”
To prepare for the extended event, Hopfauf had to prepare creatively, given the widespread workforce shortage in the hospitality industry.
“We had kept an eye on the wage trends and had to stay competitive,” he said. “Still, we had some temp help out of Colombia who were here to help us get through it. So we had to do some recruiting differently than we normally do.”
The City of Dyersville had a big role to play in the preparation and execution of the Field of Dreams events, and Mayor Jeff Jacque said “everything went off without a hitch.”
“As a city official, I received nothing but compliments about the whole event — from the security to the set-up — from visitors,” he said Friday. “People from all over the world, from as far away as Sweden and Japan, came and said how much they loved our town.
“We did anything that the organizers wanted us to do. We provided a lot of police protection, set up barriers and worked with the vendors on whatever they required. It was an army of people who came together and made this production come together.”
On Wednesday, Frank Thomas — CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — said there likely won’t be an MLB game at the Field of Dreams next year due to construction at the site. Still, members of the Cubs and Reds voiced their support for seeing Dyersville in a potential rotation of MLB venues, and multiple business owners in Dyersville said they hoped Beyond the Game events would return each year, even when there is not a major league game.
Rahe acknowledged that there has been talk of holding MLB games every other year, rather than annually, but did not rule out the possibility of an annual festival. He floated the possibility of resurrecting Team of Dreams events, which featured retired major league players and a celebrity softball game.
However, those decisions will come after organizers have digested this week’s events, he said.
“There’s a lot of elements of the Beyond the Game that could be done on an annual basis — the concerts and things,” he said. “It does bring a lot of people to the entire region. The restaurants and attraction, of course, did great this year with the games. Could we have that type of impact if it was just a festival? Probably not. But if there’s a year off when MLB’s not there, we could look at bringing back the Team of Dreams in that time frame. We’ll evaluate.”
