MLB at the Field of Dreams
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the sky after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, in the Major League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday night.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and the festivities around it were bigger and better this year, organizers and those impacted by the events said.

In addition to Thursday’s MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, the area also played host to a minor league game Tuesday and multiple days of Beyond the Game events, which included appearances by former major league players, a tailgate party and musical performances.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.