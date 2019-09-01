BENTON, Wis. – Kids dressed as chunks of cheese tossed packages of string cheese high into the air. The packages spun down into the eager hands of people lining Benton's Main Street.
Earlier in today's parade, a backyard-tool-shed-sized model of Father Samual Mazzuchelli's historic home sat on a trailer bed, following a succession of small-town marching bands, fire trucks and vintage tractors during Benton’s 123rd annual Labor Day celebration.
“It’s the biggest little parade in the area,” said Melissa Keleher, of Benton.
Melissa and her husband, Bill Keleher, drove a utility vehicle pulling the McCarthy Tavern float, which was decorated with empty wine bottles, clusters of grapes and green and purple balloons.
“For Benton, with 900 people, it’s amazing,” Melissa Keleher said.
The village’s official population swells during the Labor Day festivities, which also include a pasty dinner, crafts, activities and live music.
“On a good day, the population will double,” said Benton Fire Chief Nick Neis.
The Labor Day event raises funds for Benton’s volunteer fire department.
“We organize the parade and we sell the food – we do everything,” Neis said.
Proceeds help the fire department purchase equipment and tools and pay for training and operation costs.
“We try to fund as much of it as we can,” Neis said.
Neis said variations of the Labor Day event have been held annually in Benton since the late 1890s.
“We’ve been affiliated from the start,” Neis said of the fire department.
The East Dubuque (Ill.) Drum & Bugle Corps and flag-carrying members of local veterans organizations led the parade.
“The Drum & Bugle Corps are still going at it – they’ve been doing it for years,” said Deb Averkamp, of Benton, who watched the parade near the west end of Main Street. “I like the old veterans, too. They’re the highlight for me.”
Neis said organizers shifted the Labor Day activities from Monday to Sunday about three years ago.
“A lot of people return to Benton for the parade, so having it on Sunday gives them an extra day to spend here,” he said.
Bill Keleher said the activities draw former and current village residents together, like a reunion.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve been involved in it for a long time,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s something to look forward to every year.”