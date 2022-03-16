UPDATE
A fire this afternoon displaced two families from a distinctive home in Dubuque’s Washington Street neighborhood.
The fire was reported at about 4:55 p.m. at 1493 Washington St., a home ringed with artificial flowers and American flags on the corner of East 15th and Washington streets.
“It’s a side-by-side duplex,” Fire Chief Rick Steines said. “We had fire on the south side of it. We had reports of two people still in the building. Those people have all been accounted for. The (American) Red Cross will be taking care of them. There were no injuries to them.”
Resident James Long lives in the south side of the duplex with his wife, Jill, and their dog of 16 years. All fled the home uninjured.
Family members and friends gathered with the Longs across Washington Street while firefighters worked at the scene.
“It happened so fast, it was just like – boom -- everything was on fire,” James Long said.
He said the blaze began in the kitchen.
“I had an accident. I got too close to a fire, and I had some artificial flowers in my hand,” Long said. “I went to throw (the bunch of flowers) outside, but it must have come back and it started everything on fire.”
Steines said the heaviest fire damage occurred in the kitchen.
“We had crews go in and knock down that fire,” he said. “The fire by then had extended up through the ceiling into the attic and this (building) extension on the back, and we had heavy smoke into the second floor, all the way up through the third-floor attic on the south side.”
Steines said fire officials think residual smoke reached the north side of the duplex.
“The knock down (of the fire) was probably within 10 minutes (of arrival),” Steines said. “When the heat and the fire extended into the attic on the back side, we had to go in and pull some ceilings down to get at the fire in the attic.”
Steines said he did not yet have a damage estimate of the fire.
Steines said 21 firefighters and other department staff were at the scene. Dubuque requested the air trailer from the Farley (Iowa) Fire Department to replenish air tanks used by firefighters.
“Old buildings are a challenge,” Steines said. “There is brick on the outside, but there are stud walls inside. Usually, fire goes up plumbing – that’s how it gets into upper floors.”
Online property records indicate the structure was built in 1890.
James Long said the couple have been maintaining the flowers and flags for decades.
“We’ve been married 30 years, and we always have put those flags out,” he said.