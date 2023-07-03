A Dubuque teen has pleaded guilty to weapons charges stemming from an incident in which police said he pointed a gun at another man during a confrontation.
Ryder G. Koch, 18, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of going armed with intent, carrying weapons and assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 14.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of reckless use of a firearm, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia would be dismissed.
Recommended for you
Koch previously was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the incident, but the charge was dismissed in March.
The charges stem from a Nov. 25 incident.
Court documents state that Chrisean T. Blackman, 24, of Dubuque, met with Koch and Caleb J. Williams, 17, of Dubuque, in the 2200 block of Washington Street to purchase what Blackman believed to be a package of marijuana. Police later discovered the package was full of cotton balls.
Blackman told police he electronically sent payment for the purchase to Williams. Blackman said Williams accepted the payment and then took additional funds from Blackman’s account, leading to a confrontation in which Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at Blackman, documents state.
A struggle ensued, during which Koch also pointed a gun at Blackman, documents state. Blackman told police he eventually “disengaged” both teens long enough to run away and call for help. He also said he heard a gunshot, and police later found a spent shell casing in the area, documents state.
Williams initially was charged as an adult in connection with the incident due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes.
Williams’ case was waived to juvenile court after a charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed. However, the case was brought back to adult court in May following a motion from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
Williams now is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with going armed with intent, carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of a loaded firearm by a minor, fourth-degree theft and first-degree harassment.