EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager announced Monday night that he will retire next year, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him if certain candidates are elected.

Loras Herrig, 65, has served in the role for nearly four years. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, he announced he will retire on June 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.