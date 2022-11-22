EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s city manager announced Monday night that he will retire next year, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him if certain candidates are elected.
Loras Herrig, 65, has served in the role for nearly four years. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, he announced he will retire on June 30.
As he explained in his report, Herrig based his decision to retire less on his age or readiness than as a response to a political movement growing against him.
“We have a major election coming up next year,” he said. “We are hearing the rumors that people are going to run with their only goal being to get rid of the city manager. That is the wrong reason to run for elected office. My goal this evening is to remove that as a campaign issue. I would ask that people planning to run for elected office have a higher purpose.”
On the ballot in the April 4 election will be both seats held by Randy Degenhardt: a four-year mayoral term and a four-year Ward 1 council term; a two-year term for a Ward 1 seat held by Delbert Belken, who was appointed in March following the resignation of Brett Muir; a four-year term for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jacob Walsh, who was appointed in April following the resignation of Robin Pearson; and a four-year term for the Ward 3 seat currently held by Mike Hoffmann, who was appointed to the position in April following the resignation of Chad Biermeier.
Herrig said the political movement against him was the culmination of increasing aggression from a specific group of residents.
“I have been sitting through meetings in the last couple of months where I chose to sit quietly as people made personal attacks against my character and integrity,” he said. “On two occasions, individuals have asked for my resignation. Are these truly citizens who care about our community, or are their attacks simply personal?”
Herrig said he repeatedly reached out to the group of critics for dialogue.
“They refuse to discuss their concerns and issues face to face,” he said. “Apparently, they really don’t want any answers. They just want to make baseless accusations and spread rumors.”
Herrig mentioned six residents by name but focused particular scrutiny on former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand for his efforts to discredit the current City Council members and staff.
VanOstrand unexpectedly resigned his position in October 2021, at which point Degenhardt took over the post. Since, VanOstrand has been charged with a misdemeanor count and a felony count charging misuse of 911 for a call he placed.
Degenhardt also sought a no-contact order against VanOstrand over what he called harassment, but it was denied by a judge. Degenhardt told the court that VanOstrand repeatedly contacted him over the phone, at his home and at City Hall, often screaming or using offensive language and demanding that Degenhardt fire Herrig.
“I am amazed that he has any credibility in our town, but apparently, he does still have supporters,” Herrig said of VanOstrand.
After the meeting, VanOstrand told the Telegraph Herald that many of Herrig’s comments were “untrue” and that the city needed a new manager.
“He likes to bully and intimidate,” VanOstrand said of Herrig. “I’ve lived in this town all my life. Sure, people have their ups and downs, and things get twisted sometimes. But we need a full-time manager in East Dubuque, who lives within city limits and whose kids go to our schools.”
As proof of a toxic political climate he said was caused by the group, Herrig pointed to the letter of resignation from City Treasurer Jason Bevan — sent after just three days of Bevan’s employment — that the City Council accepted Monday night.
“There is a political climate in East Dubuque, as well as a scrutiny to working at City Hall that I was not prepared for,” Bevan wrote in his letter. “It is my belief that I will not be able to adjust to these conditions.”
The city was able to find a new treasurer in Susan Leute, whom council members unanimously approved Monday night.
Herrig said he was proud of his time as city manager, saying city staff accomplished more together “in four years than was accomplished in 40 years” — referencing a new water treatment plant, updated flood control structures, replaced water and sewer mains and record road improvements. He timed his retirement date to fall after the development of the city’s annual budget and bidding out of several projects.
Herrig recommended that the council not hire a new city manager until after the 2023 election because anyone hired sooner would “have no job security” with new members.
Belken moved to accept Herrig’s notice of retirement but wished him well.
“I’m sick to death of all the negative things being done to Loras,” he said. “He’s got, what, just over six months left to go? Let’s make them good ones.”
