LANCASTER, Wis. — The director of the Grant County Health Department is taking steps to launch a syringe service program in 2020 in hopes of reducing the spread of infectious diseases, including HIV and hepatitis.
Jeff Kindrai said other county health departments across Wisconsin operate such programs, often called needle exchanges, through which injection drug users can receive clean needles.
“We don’t condone (drug use), but if you’re going to do it, do it as safely as possible until you get off it and get help,” he said.
Kindrai said he hopes to prevent a situation similar to that experienced from 2011 to 2015 in Scott County, Ind., where an outbreak of 215 HIV infections was traced to the sharing of contaminated needles.
A hepatitis C outbreak occurred there in 2010 and 2011, prompting local public health officials to recommend the establishment of syringe exchange and other programs — recommendations the state did not follow.
Scott County’s population is 40% the size of Grant County, and although the prevalence of HIV and hepatitis C is lower in Wisconsin, Grant County has experienced a rise in hepatitis C diagnoses.
Seventeen HIV-positive people lived in Grant County in 2018, but no new cases were diagnosed, according to state reports.
Meanwhile, 111 people with hepatitis C resided in Grant County that year, and 25 new cases were diagnosed. This year to date, 21 new cases have emerged.
“It really hits home,” Kindrai said of the Indiana outbreak. “I don’t want to be that county.”
He will model the Grant County syringe service program off that offered by the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. The agency provides free, anonymous services, including a syringe exchange, STD testing and education, fentanyl test strips, overdose-reversing drug naloxone and overdose prevention education.
In 2018, ARCW provided services to about 2,800 people and distributed 5 million clean syringes.
Kristen Grimes, director of prevention services at ARCW, said people will use drugs whether or not they possess clean equipment.
“Our goal is to meet them where they are at and provide them with the supplies they need to be as safe as possible,” she said. “And we can help catch them when they’re ready for treatment and provide them with access to services.”
When meeting with clients, the agency also offers referrals to drug treatment providers, a procedure that Kindrai likewise will follow.
Earlier this year, the Grant County Board of Health gave him the go-ahead to proceed with program and policy development. He hopes to obtain supplies from an outside provider like ARCW.
“Beyond our staff time, we’re hopeful that there are no other costs,” Kindrai said.
Syringe service programs are associated with an about 50% reduction in the incidence of HIV and hepatitis C, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, users of syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and three times more likely to stop using drugs compared to those who do not utilize programs.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said needles that are brought to the health department only would be considered drug paraphernalia if they contained illegal drugs or drug residue inside them.
However, he has no intention of deploying his department’s limited resources to monitor a needle exchange.
“I think that would deter people from (using) the needle exchange,” Dreckman said. “You don’t want people to die from drug use. You want them to get help.”