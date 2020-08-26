A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for neglecting to care for his girlfriend’s “severely malnourished” baby.
Mark D. Ward, 28, was sentenced to two to five years of probation as part of a deferred judgment on a charge of neglect of a dependent person. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Ward and his girlfriend, Iesha D. Searcy, 29, were arrested in February 2019 on warrants charging felony neglect of a dependent person. The two were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then-9-month-old daughter.
Searcy failed to take her daughter to regular Women, Infants and Children wellness checks from Dec. 5, 2017, to Aug. 15, 2018. Although during that time her daughter was eligible to receive formula from WIC at no cost, Searcy did not obtain all of the allotted amounts of formula, documents stated.
When the infant was examined by a dietitian on Aug. 15, 2018, she weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces, documents state. She was hospitalized upon a follow-up visit two days later at Medical Associates, where a doctor diagnosed her as failing to thrive and “severely malnourished.”
“Without medical intervention, (the girl) could have developed serious physical problems and even death,” documents stated.
The baby quickly started gaining weight while being “properly fed” in the hospital, according to police.
Searcy previously was given a deferred judgment with two to five years of probation on the same charge as Ward.