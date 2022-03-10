MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Firefighters rescued three dogs before a blaze totally destroyed a home in Maquoketa on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported from the fire on Pleasant Street.
A Maquoketa Fire/Rescue press release states that firefighters were notified of the blaze at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and that the attic already was "fully involved."
"Upon arrival, the first floor had heavy fire coming out the front windows and door," the release states. "Entry was made, and an initial knockdown of the fire on the first floor was completed. At this time, crews notified incident command that the ceiling was starting to fall.
"Crews backed out and regrouped. Another entry was made when the second crew advanced to the second floor. At this time, the fire had extended into the second-floor ceiling, and crews noticed a very soft floor. At this time, it was decided that the house was unsafe for crews to continue interior attacks. Crews went to a defensive attack, and shortly after, the roof started to collapse."
The release states that firefighters continued to battle the blaze and eventually, an excavator was brought in "to tear down the house for the safety of the firefighters."
Neighboring departments and emergency responders also responded to the blaze.
The City of Maquoketa reported that the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.
"Please thank a firefighter today," stated the announcement from the city. "We are happy everyone is safe."