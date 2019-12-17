St. Patrick Catholic Church recently opened a 60-foot-by-90-foot parish hall.
According to parishioners Sandy Klaus and Carol Steger, once the decision to build the hall was made, things moved pretty quickly.
“We had a parish town hall meeting April 10,” Steger explained. “That’s when we saw the need. The parish had no opportunities for fundraisers, and the church wasn’t handicapped- accessible. Also, the rectory needed a lot of repairs.”
A follow-up meeting to discuss the hall sealed the deal.
“We had over 70 people at that meeting, and we had 100% agreement to build the hall,” Klaus said.
A fundraising campaign began for the project.
“We sent out pledge requests to our parishioners, and they responded pretty darn generously,” Klaus said.
After the rectory was taken down, construction began in June. At a cost of $244,000, the building came in under budget.
Klaus believes the building is also a testament to the ancestors of St. Patrick Parish, who began the church in 1877, and to those who rebuilt the church after a 1940 fire destroyed it.
The Rev. John Haugen, the pastor at St. Patrick, said the new hall creates a lot of possibilities.
“Around here, we say, ‘Don’t just go to church — be church.’ Church is not just about a place to go and then leave,” he said. “It’s about building community and providing opportunities for the area at large. This building has endless opportunities in that regard in bringing people together in a great, pleasant place. It’s not only a commitment to St. Pat’s but also a commitment to Colesburg and the surrounding area.”