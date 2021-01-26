BLUE RIVER, Wis. — Grant County authorities on Monday reported that a third person had died from injuries sustained in a weekend house fire, while another child remained in critical condition.
The agency also released the names of the deceased and those injured in the Saturday blaze in Blue River.
Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, both of Blue River, died on Saturday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Barbara Hurley, 14, died Monday after being airlifted to a Milwaulkee hospital Saturday, where she initially was in critical condition.
Still in critical condition Monday was Francis Hurley, 15, who is being treated at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
The sheriff’s department previously said the fire at 105 Jay St. in Blue River, in the northern part of the county, was reported at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday when there was smoke coming from the residence.
Authorities were advised that multiple people were trapped inside, according to a press release.
In addition to the three people who died from their injuries and the teen still in critical condition, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, also were taken to area hospitals Saturday, where they were treated and released.
The release issued Monday said the investigation continues into the blaze. Staff from the state fire marshal’s office is assisting.