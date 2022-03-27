February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jazmine D. Hall, 27; domestic assault; Oct. 17; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Demetris Hooker, 54; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 5; five-year suspended prison sentence and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Aaron L. Jones, 34; child endangerment; Oct. 1, 2019; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Chad R. Julson, 37; assault on persons in certain occupations; Nov. 25; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Lenisha C. Metcalf, 25; first-degree harassment; Jan. 20; 90-day jail sentence.
- Lenisha C. Metcalf, 25; domestic assault and two counts of violation of protective order; Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2020, and Jan. 22; 90-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- William E. Mick, 49; domestic assault; July 22, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Catherine M. Nesteby, 38; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 27; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Parnisha J. Perry, 42; third-degree burglary; June 13, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael Santillanes, 31; domestic assault; Jan. 15; 365-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Christopher A. Schmitt, 41; third-degree theft; April 28, 2019; 100-day suspended jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Christopher A. Schmitt, 41; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and interference with official acts; Jan. 20; 30-day jail sentence and $1,285 fine.
Deaaron J. Simpson, 25; domestic assault, assault causing serious injury and two counts of violation of protective order; Sept. 29, Dec. 15 and Feb. 1; six-year prison sentence, 210-day jail sentence, $1,455 fine and batterer program.
- Troy R. Stodola, 44; child endangerment; Oct. 16, 2020; 365-day suspended jail sentence.
- Allan J. Brune, 37; assault; March 9; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- James P. Bodish, Jr., 49; possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts; Dec. 23, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Courtney D. Brant, 26; forgery; May 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jasmine L. Cotton, 26; assault; Aug. 20, 2020; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Jasmine L. Cotton, 26; assault; June 12; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jennifer L. Daniels, 41; third-degree theft; May 15; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Adrienne L.R. Davis, 53; third-degree theft; May 21; 180 suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Diquan C. Frazier, 28; domestic assault and child endangerment; Oct. 20; seven-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Tyler S. Gibler, 28; assault; April 20, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.