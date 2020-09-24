A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to four years in federal prison related to a fatal opioid overdose.
Jacqueline M. Birch, 23, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
She also must serve three years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Birch; her boyfriend Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, of Rockford, Ill.; and a person whose name has not been released bought “purported heroin” from a house in Dubuque early on May 27, 2019, according to court documents and press releases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The trio then went to a Dubuque hotel, where the three used the drugs and the other person began to overdose.
“Birch and Syryjczyk did not immediately call 911, but over the course of multiple hours, Birch occasionally would perform CPR on the individual to restore some breathing function, though the person never regained consciousness,” the release states.
Eventually, they called 911, but Syryjczyk took drug paraphernalia from the room to prevent police from finding it. Birch and Syryjczyk also lied about what had happened to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Syryjczyk pleaded guilty to a charge of misprision of a felony and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.
Meanwhile, Travis G. Jones, of Dubuque, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death.
He faces a sentence of 20 years to life in federal prison.
Jones worked with others to distribute opioids in Dubuque in April and May 2019.
“Jones also admitted that he personally sold mixtures of heroin, fentanyl and a synthetic opioid called valeryl fentanyl that were used by three individuals who then died of overdoses,” the release states.
One of those deaths was the person who was with Birch and Syryjczyk.