MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, was given the sentence Wednesday at the Delaware County Courthouse on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. She must serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison.
Weiner was tried on a charge of first-degree murder, but the jury rendered a guilty verdict for the lesser charge.
“I do understand Mr. Hierrezuelo’s family is not attending today,” said Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “I certainly do not take that as disinterest on their part. I do feel bad for his family that are left behind from (this) crime that did not have to occur.”
No victim impact statements were made, and Weiner did not speak at the hearing.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys offered little argument over the sentence.
“We understand the sentence in this case is mandatory and the court has no discretion over what the sentence should be,” said Leigha Lattner, one of Weiner’s attorneys.
In June, Weiner’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial and arrest of judgment, arguing that “inflammatory” evidence was admitted in the trial.
Shubatt denied those motions in court documents prior to Wednesday’s hearing, noting that the ruling about the admittance of the evidence was made during Weiner’s trial.
Weiner’s jury trial began April 25 at the Dubuque County Courthouse following a motion for change of venue. After two days of testimony and a little over four hours of deliberation, the jury rendered its verdict May 1.
During the trial, prosecutors said Weiner killed Hierrezuelo during an argument and that Weiner’s testimony about the incident was unreliable. The defense said Weiner had been in a physical fight with Hierrezuelo and feared for her life, causing Weiner to fire a gun.
Evidence at trial showed a neighbor called 911 at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 8, 2021, after hearing gunshots. Weiner called 911 five minutes later reporting that someone broke into her residence and shot Hierrezuelo. Authorities testified that evidence showed Hierrezuelo’s body had been moved from the bedroom to near the kitchen. Weiner maintained that the shooter was an unknown man.
Weiner testified that she thought she would not be believed if she told authorities that she acted in self-defense and said Hierrezuelo attacked her for hours. She also said she moved Hierrezuelo’s body while she was on the phone with 911 to give herself more room to help him.