MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend.

Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, was given the sentence Wednesday at the Delaware County Courthouse on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. She must serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison.

Recommended for you