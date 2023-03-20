5 local individuals recognized by Red Cross for lifesaving efforts
Recipients of the Everyday Heroes award from American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa were (front, from left) Henry Kaldenberg and Pat Hentges; and (back, from left) Dr. Jared Freiburger, Dave Riniker, Brandon Gudenkauf and Mark Lorenzen.

Five local residents were among the six people recently recognized as Everyday Heroes by American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa.

The Red Cross annually recognizes individuals nominated for their lifesaving efforts. The breakfast event honoring the individuals also raises money for the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign to provide free fire alarms and fire prevention education.

