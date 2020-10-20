The Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a pair of online candidate forums.
Local legislative candidates will be the focus of the first forum, held at 6:30 p.m. today, according to a press release.
Invited participants include Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and her Republican challenger Jennifer Smith; Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who is running unopposed; Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Republican challenger Pauline Chilton; and Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Democratic challenger Ryan Quinn.
The second forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will feature Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker, D-Dubuque, and Republican challenger Harley Pothoff, as well as two candidates running unopposed for county office — auditor candidate Kevin Dragotto and county Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
There will be no in-person audiences for these forums. Questions for the candidates can be mailed to League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, IA 52004 or submitted online at lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-dubuque.
Both forums will be broadcast live and rebroadcast several times on Dubuque City Channel 8 or digital 117.2, as well as online at cityofdubuque.org.