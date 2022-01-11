Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Fall 2021

Illinois

Apple River — Jessica Griffin, Allison Heller and Jacob VenHuizen

East Dubuque — Rylin Duster and Paige Middendorf

Elizabeth — Brittney Brown and Sarah Pratt

Savanna — Lakin Getz and Izaiah Morris

Stockton — Chandler Reifsteck, Elizabeth Rowe, Tessa Tucker, Elizabeth Eden, Bryant Keeffer, Sara Miller and Kara Wickler

Warren — Dylan Hallerman, Teila Thommen, Autumn Flynn and Emerald Raney

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Logan Hubbard

This item is being run again after Highland Community College released a larger list of students who made the dean’s list.

