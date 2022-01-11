Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Highland Community College
Freeport, Ill.
Fall 2021
Illinois
Apple River — Jessica Griffin, Allison Heller and Jacob VenHuizen
East Dubuque — Rylin Duster and Paige Middendorf
Elizabeth — Brittney Brown and Sarah Pratt
Savanna — Lakin Getz and Izaiah Morris
Stockton — Chandler Reifsteck, Elizabeth Rowe, Tessa Tucker, Elizabeth Eden, Bryant Keeffer, Sara Miller and Kara Wickler
Warren — Dylan Hallerman, Teila Thommen, Autumn Flynn and Emerald Raney
Wisconsin
Cuba City — Logan Hubbard
This item is being run again after Highland Community College released a larger list of students who made the dean’s list.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.