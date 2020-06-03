Tuesday’s Iowa primary election set up fall showdowns in several high-profile races as well as a host of compelling local matchups.
NOTABLE CONTESTED RACES Iowa’s First Congressional District
Ashley Hinson won the Republican primary race to face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in November.
Hinson, a first-term Iowa lawmaker from Marion, defeated Thomas Hansen, a Winneshiek County businessman and farmer.
In a video statement emailed shortly after the race was called in her favor, Hinson said, “I’m ready to tackle the issues that really matter to Iowa families — reforming our broken health care system, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, securing our border and putting money back in the pockets of hard-working Iowans. Republicans, Democrats and independents are all invited to join my team.”
Finkenauer is in her first term in Congress. She said in a statement, “I’m committed to listening to the people of Iowa and fighting for them in Congress. I’m fighting to protect and expand health care, increase opportunity for working families and ensure Iowa is a place where everyone can earn a good living and live a good life.”
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield has emerged as the top vote-getter in the Democratic Senate primary in Iowa.
Greenfield bested Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro to face incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.
A Des Moines real estate developer, Greenfield raised more than $7 million since entering the race last year, at least $5 million more than each of her Democratic opponents.
Iowa House District 100
Democratic incumbent Chuck Isenhart easily fended off a challenger Tuesday night to advance to this fall’s election, where he has no declared Republican opponent.
Isenhart garnered 2,749 votes — or 82% — to best Grant Davis, who received only 591. Isenhart has held the seat, which covers much of the northern and eastern portions of the city of Dubuque, since 2008.
Jackson County
November’s ballot is set for the hotly contested race to be the next sheriff of Jackson County, with Democrat Russ Kettman retiring.
In Tuesday’s Democratic primary race, county sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder garnered 1,580 votes to top Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet, who received 1,208.
In the Republican race, Scott County Deputy Brent Kilburg cruised by former Anamosa State Penitentiary Corrections Officer Joseph Veach Jr., receiving 1,689 votes to Veach’s 417.
Republican incumbent Mike Steines was unopposed in his primary race for the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat, and there was no Democratic candidate on the ballot. Similarly, Republican County Auditor Alisa Smith was unopposed and has not Democratic challenger.
UNCONTESTED RACES Dubuque County
In uncontested races Tuesday, Democratic incumbent Dave Baker and Republican challenger Harley Pothoff advanced to vie for Baker’s seat on the county Board of Supervisors. The other two current county supervisors are Democrats. Former two-term Supervisor Darryl Klein — who was ousted in 2018 by Ann McDonough — was the first Republican elected to the board in nearly 60 years.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy was unopposed in his re-election bid as a Democrat, and a Republican candidate was not on the ballot Tuesday.
Only one person filed to fill the seat of retiring County Auditor Denise Dolan, a Democrat. Kevin Dragotto advanced in his uncontested race on the Democratic ballot.
Clayton County
While four county-level races were on ballots Tuesday, none of them were contested — or are poised to be this fall.
On the Republican side, Sheriff Mike Tschirgi, County Attorney Zach Herrmann and County Supervisor Ray Peterson moved on to the fall election and do not have Democratic challengers.
Democratic County Auditor Jennifer Garms advanced as well and does not have a Republican opponent currently.
Iowa Senate District 28
This district will have a new state senator in 2021, as Republican Michael Breitbach is retiring. Republican Mike Klimesh and Democrat Matt Tapscott were unopposed in their respective primaries.
Iowa Senate District 48
Incumbent Dan Zumbach was unopposed on Republican ballots, and no candidate appeared on Democratic ballots.
Iowa Senate District 50
In uncontested primaries, Democratic incumbent Pam Jochum and Republican challenger Jennifer Smith advanced to face each other this fall.
Iowa House District 55
Two years after an agonizingly close race, Republican Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan and Democratic challenger Kayla Koether are headed toward a rematch. Both were unopposed in Tuesday’s election to represent their respective parties. Bergan won the 2018 election by nine votes after a party-line decision in the Iowa House to not count 29 controversial absentee ballots. The ballots had been mailed on time, but lacked postmarks.
Iowa House District 56
Incumbent Republican Anne Osmundson, who is in her first term, and Democratic challenger Angela Reed both were uncontested in their races Tuesday.
Iowa House District 57
Incumbent Republican Shannon Lundgren was unopposed in her primary, while no candidate for the seat appeared on Democratic ballots. Lundgren is in her second term in the House.
Iowa House District 58
A highly anticipated matchup for the District 58 seat now is set. Incumbent Andy Mckean and challenger Steven Bradley will meet this fall. This marks McKean’s first election cycle as a Democrat after he switched parties in April 2019, a move that made national news because he was the Iowa Legislature’s longest-serving Republican. The seat also became a Republican target, with Bradley declaring his candidacy in August of last year.
Iowa House District 96
Republican incumbent Lee Hein and Democratic challenger Everett Chase both were unchallenged in their races.
Iowa House District 99
Following uncontested primary races, a rematch is set between Democratic incumbent Lindsay James and Republican Pauline Chilton. In 2018, James defeated Chilton 8,476 to 5,564 to earn the seat.
Jones County Iowa House District 99
There were two contested Republican primaries for Jones County Board of Supervisors seats on Tuesday — and both went to the challengers.
In the District 1 race, John Schlarmann garnered 1,063 votes to best incumbent Wayne Manternach, who had 899.
In the District 5 race, Jeff Swisher trounced incumbent Lloyd Eaken, 1,541 votes to 357.
There were no Democrats on ballots for either of those races.
Incumbent Democrat Joe Oswald ran unopposed in the primary for re-election to his District 2 seat, and there was no Republican candidate.
Republican Sheriff Greg Garver was unopposed and has no declared challenger, as does Republican Whitney Hein, who seeks the county auditor position.
Election results from Delaware Counties were not available.