The City of Dubuque seeks more than $48 million in newly available federal funds to replace lead pipes in the city — making it the one community in Iowa to request those funds so far.
In many cities, no one knows where lead pipes lie underground. That’s important because lead pipes contaminate drinking water. After the lead crisis in Flint, officials in Michigan accelerated efforts to locate their pipes, a first step toward removal.
But other places are moving more slowly.
That means as billions of dollars in new federal funding become available to address the problem, some places are in a better position than others to quickly apply for funds and start digging. That includes Dubuque, which already has applied for a low-interest loan to replace lead pipes in the city.
However, those that wait are at risk of being left behind.
“The issue right now is we want to reduce the time that vulnerable folks are living with lead exposure,” said Eric Schwartz, co-CEO of BlueConduit, which uses computer modeling to help communities predict where their lead pipes are.
‘Permanent solution’
In Iowa, only a handful of cities have located their lead water lines, and so far only Dubuque has asked for newly available funds to remove them. State officials still expressed confidence they will find their lead lines by the federal government’s 2024 deadline and communities will have time to apply for funds.
Lead in the body can lower IQ, stunt development and cause behavior problems in children. Lead pipes can leach into drinking water. Removing them eliminates the threat.
Dubuque has applied for a low-interest loan of more than $48 million from the State Revolving Fund. The loan could be eligible for up to 49% forgiveness or an additional subsidy for lead service line replacement. Funds would come from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $15 billion over five years to assist communities with lead pipes.
If awarded, the funds would be used to replace the approximately 5,500 lead service lines in the city of Dubuque, said Christopher Lester, city water department manager.
“That’s what we estimate we would need to replace every single lead service line in the city of Dubuque, so obviously, we would hope to get that much,” Lester said. “Anything we can get is certainly going to help.”
Mapping work for the city’s lead pipes started years ago, and previous officials ensured that it was properly updated, anticipating it would one day be a federal requirement. They were right.
“We thought, since we had our inventory completed, it would make sense for us to apply for those funds early,” Lester said.
The City of Dubuque uses an optimized corrosion control to prevent lead from getting into drinking water, which means the current risk is minimal. But replacing lead service lines would take those efforts a step further.
“That is the permanent solution,” Lester said.
Service lines in Dubuque are owned by property owners, so if the city receives funding, the money would be used to reduce the financial burden to residents replacing lead pipes. While a portion of the loan would be forgivable, the remainder would be paid by residents over the course of the loan.
“It wouldn’t take care of the total cost, but it would really reduce it,” Lester said.
National issue
Nationwide, there are millions of lead pipes in the ground, installed decades ago, that carry tap water to homes and businesses. They are concentrated in the Midwest and Northeast but are present across much of the country. Scattershot record-keeping means many cities don’t know which of their water pipes are made of lead versus PVC or copper.
Some places such as Madison and Green Bay, Wis., have managed to remove theirs. But it’s an expensive problem, and historically, there’s been little federal funding to address it.
“The lack of resources has been a huge issue,” said Radhika Fox, head of the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water.
The $15 billion allocated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is not enough to solve the problem, but it will help.
Communities that avoid the issue or wait too long might not be eligible.
“If you don’t get your act together and you don’t submit an application, you’re not going to get the money,” said Erik Olson, of Natural Resources Defense Council.
Local officials can start replacement work before they complete a detailed inventory, but it helps to have an estimate of where lead pipes are, said Eric Oswald, director of Michigan’s drinking water division.
“We need to know that they have identified the lead service lines before we’re going to fund the removal process,” he said.
Earlier in August, the EPA instructed communities on how to document their pipes. Money will flow according to the needs of each state, Fox said. There is technical assistance available and also easier terms for disadvantaged communities.
Water testing in Hamtramck, a city of nearly 30,000 surrounded by Detroit, periodically has revealed worrisome levels of lead. The city assumes most of its pipes are made of the problem metal, and work is underway to replace them.
“We’ve been doing street after street,” said City Manager Max Garbarino.
