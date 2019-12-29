SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Dec. 30
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (First grade w/parent—fifth grade). Pre-registration Required. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Operation: New View’s Board Executive Committee, 6 p.m., ONV Conference Room, second floor, 1473 Central Ave.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St. The whole family can ring in the New Year at Noon. There will be face painting, cookie and mask decorating, watch as your kids dip and dives through an obstacle course and then a dance party, Senior High School cheerleading demonstration at a balloon drop at Noon.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and cards.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Friday, Jan. 3
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 4 p.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. PreK-5th. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show Pinocchio on 1/25. Pre-reg. required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m., Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Pre-K-5th). Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show Pinocchio on 1/25. Pre-reg. required.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. This singer/guitarist plays a wide variety of music including classic country, rock ‘n roll, modern tunes and a few Irish favorites.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Searchlight Soul, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Steve Grismore Jazz, 5 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Accomplished jazz guitarist, Steve Grismore returns to the Flatted Fifth stage. From Iowa City.
Tall Grass Chamber Music Festival, 4 p.m., Goldmoor Inn, Sand Road, Galena, Ill. The Juliani Ensemble presents a festival of varied and essential chamber works in a unique, remarkable environment. All tickets include wine and cheese.
Monday, Dec. 30
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Boogie Monster, 9 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. Looking for somewhere to “Boogie ‘Til The Ball Drops” at midnight on New Year’s Eve? Join us at Hotel Julien Dubuque as we bid a fond farewell to 2019! Experience a groovy New Year’s Eve with the funk.
Derty Rice, 9 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Leo Roldan, Bob Ressler, Mike Ironside, Jimmy Berg, and Jeff are bringing you Cajun style music.
Dueling Pianos 8, p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Featuring the talented Chicago-based keyboard masters Elisa Carlson and Alan Bukowiecki, Dueling Pianos ends the year on a high note by playing groovy tunes.
Everett Dean and The Jersey Girls, 7 p.m., Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa. “Let’s Rip It Up” with Everett Dean and The Jersey Girls celebrates the birth of rock ’n’ roll and beyond.
Furious George, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. There will be some serious “monkey business” this New Years Eve. Free show.
Jake Bender, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St. Becky McMahon Karaoke with Ariel.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 8 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Come Ring in the New Year Ron singing your favorites and requests.
Ron Tegeler Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. We’re having jazz with Ron Tegeler’s Jazz Trio and music will be from 6-9 p.m. That way, you can have a nice meal and head off to bed or party.
Taking Back Emo, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Jan. 3
The Broken Rubber Band, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits -Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. A newgrass, bluegrass, folk and anti-folk jam ft. locals, special guests and new players always welcome.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon. 7 p.m., Driving Range, U.S. 52 N.
Retro Rewind Official 2020 After Party with Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Celebrate Retro Rewind 2020 and rock out with Gas Can Alley — punkabilly, hot rod rockabilly, it’s high energy rock and roll!
Todd McDonough Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Todd McDonough is an acoustic singer/songwriter from Dubuque, Iowa. His genre can best be described as acoustic easy listening.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Josh Yeltman at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Enjoy acoustic 90’s rock hits from this duo playing live at Riverboat Lounge.
Tanner Scheckel Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday, Jan. 3
First Fridays: Paintings by Andrew Raeside, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LEARNING
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These real-world skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or even get a new job.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday, Jan. 2
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACA), 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. For further information, please call John W. (815) 281-1041.
Friday, Jan. 3
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Dec. 30
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 11:30 a.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Sixth grade and older, adults included). Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Sixth grade and older, adults included). Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Thursday, Jan 2
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday, Jan. 3
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Open use of low tech Maker materials, guided us for patrons 16 & Up on higher tech items. Come learn a little on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Saturday, Jan. 4
DIY Photo Tiles, 12 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Grades sixth and older, adults included). Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectable wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is okay), or use our magazines for images.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for a monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5 p.m. Ages 18+
Other events
Tuesday, Dec. 31
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.