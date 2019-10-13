Dubuque City Council field narrowed to 4
Voters last week winnowed the field of contenders and newcomers seeking to join the Dubuque City Council.
About 7% of registered voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide which of six candidates vying for Dubuque’s Ward 3 and Ward 4 council seats will advance to the Nov. 5 election.
In Ward 3, which represents the city’s north end, Danny Sprank and Phil Atkinson advanced. Angie Ma was defeated by a five-vote margin, but will not seek a recount.
In Ward 4, which covers the city’s downtown, Brad Cavanagh and Jay Schiesl advanced. Nino Erba was defeated.
Police report: ED mayor struck Man repeatedlyEast Dubuque officials have released an incident report providing details of a July 11 fight in which the city’s mayor is accused of tackling a person, striking him repeatedly and running away.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig released the police report to the Telegraph Herald last week, stating that the city’s investigation into the incident has concluded. This follows multiple requests to obtain the report through Freedom of Information Act requests, all of which were denied.
At a July 15 East Dubuque City Council meeting, Mayor Kirk VanOstrand admitted his involvement in a fight that occurred July 11 at a Sinsinawa Avenue bar. The altercation involved a man identified as Scott Montgomery.
Prior to VanOstrand’s announcement, Montgomery spoke publicly at the meeting to take responsibility for the incident, saying he incited the fight by grabbing VanOstrand inappropriately.
Montgomery stated that after he grabbed VanOstrand, the mayor proceeded to follow him outside and threw him on the ground.
However, the police report — as well as an account from Montgomery’s wife, who says she witnessed the event — suggests that there was more to the skirmish.
More than $1.5M wagered at Dubuque sportsbooksTwo new sportsbooks in Dubuque saw extensive action during their first full month of operation.
Bettors placed more than $1.5 million in overall wagers at Q Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook in the month of September, according to numbers released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
FanDuel Sportsbook, which operates within Diamond Jo Casino, earned more than 63% of the local market share with a handle — or amount wagered — of $978,825. Q Sportsbook generated a handle of $566,870.
4 highlighted during annual ‘Salute to Women’They say that to raise a child, it takes a village. But according to local leaders, the same can be said of empowering women to step up and make a difference in their communities.
The theme of “help” was a common thread that ran through Wednesday morning’s Salute to Women Awards breakfast at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque. Nearly 250 people attended.
Michaela Freiburger, program specialist at Dubuque Main Street, was honored as a Woman to Watch.
Natalie Nemmers, a counselor at Hempstead High School, was recognized as a Woman Who Makes a Difference.
Nicole Hutchison, owner and CEO of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, received a nod as a Woman of Innovation.
The Woman of the Year award was presented to Marina O’Rourke, director of Dubuque Academy of Ballet, Dubuque City Youth Ballet and Heartland Ballet.
ED City Council declines to scale back bar timesClosing time will not come any earlier for four East Dubuque bars, following action by the City Council on Monday night.
While the move was a relief to several bar owners and other opponents of an earlier closing time, the outcome was strongly denounced by proponents, including Mayor Kirk VanOstrand.
“I’m ashamed to be mayor knowing that I have council members that voted for crime, violence and murders for the citizens of East Dubuque,” he said after the meeting.
During the meeting, council members weighed a recommendation by City Manager Loras Herrig calling for the elimination of the city’s class B liquor license — and with it, the ability of those license holders to stay open until 3:30 a.m. Four taverns now have those licenses.
Bolstered by landing MLB game, CEO shares bold vision for future of Dyersville movie site
In about 10 months, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will square off at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
But Go The Distance Baseball CEO Thomas Mietzel suggested Tuesday that next summer’s game might only represent the tip of the iceberg for the iconic movie site.
“When wonderful things happen — like Major League Baseball coming — it creates momentum,” he told about 100 people at Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena. “It puts wind in your sails, and it allows other things to fall into place.”
During the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Power Hour event, Mietzel laid out a bold vision for the Field of Dreams. Go the Distance Baseball is the entity that owns and operates the movie site.
He told audience members that he hopes crews will break ground next year on a “pod” that would include six to 10 baseball diamonds for youth sports tournaments.
He also discussed his desire to see an indoor training facility at the site. The facility would span 40,000 to 50,000 square feet, and construction could begin as early as next year.
Plans for the pod and the indoor training facility have yet to be finalized, Mietzel cautioned. However, he said the exposure gained through the upcoming MLB game has helped move things forward.
“We are absolutely trying to capitalize on the game,” he said. “I’d be a fool not to.”